VIP PODCAST 6/1 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Fatu acknowledges Reigns, Oba responds to Lesnar loss, Seth vs. Breakker, LA Knight upset with Pearce, Heyman takes a bump, King and Queen tournament begins (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 1 edition of WWE Raw featuring Jaboc Fatu acknowledging Roman Reigns, Oba Femi responding to Brock Lesnar loss, Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker, LA Knight upset with G.M. Adam Pearce, Paul Heyman takes a bump, King and Queen tournament begins, Sol Ruca celebrates IC Title win, and more.
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