VIP PODCAST 6/1 – Greg Parks Outloud! The AEW women’s division is missing some of its biggest stars; how have they tried to make up for those absences, and what more can they do? (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show dives into the AEW women’s division as it stands today, with some of its biggest stars absent. Greg looks at who has been pushed to cover for those absences, who hasn’t, and what other tactics AEW and Tony Khan can take to reinvigorate the division in the meantime.

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