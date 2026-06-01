WWE RAW RESULTS (6/1): Keller’s report on Clash in Italy fallout including Acknowledge Day with Roman and Fatu, plus King and Queen tournament matches

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WWE RAW RESULTS

JUNE 1, 2026

TURIN, ITALY AT INALPI ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,977 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for ???. The arena has a capacity of 16,600 spectators when configured for basketball.

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[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole introduced the show and then they threw to a video package recapping the Clash in Italy.

-They went to the parking garage where Roman Reigns and The Usos got out of a black SUV. Reigns was handed his title belt. Jey was psyched up and clapping.

Reigns and the Usos were formally introduced for the “Acknowledge Day” ceremony. Fans loudly chanted “OTC! OTC!” Cole said Reigns was looking to shine a light on The Bloodline’s legacy now. As Reigns was about to talk, but soaked up the adulation and smiled. He asked fans to acknowledge him. They did. Reigns said there is no day like “Acknowledge Day.”

Jey said it was Jacob Fatu’s first day and he was late. He called him out. Fatu came out to his ring entrance. Reigns said, “You know what time it is?” Jey obnoxiously told Fatu to pick up the pace.” Fatu stared down Jey and then took the mic.

Fatu said he knew the consequences of winning the match or losing the match. He said he lost, and in front of his children, he is a man of his word. “Last night, I lost to my Tribal Chief,” Fatu said. “But I didn’t lose to your punk ass, Jey.” Jey smiled.

Fatu then said he’d keep it 100. He dropped to one knee and said, “I acknowledge you.” Reigns helped Fatu to his feet. He told Fatu that he won’t understand it now, “but I love you.”

Jimmy said, “We the ones!” Reigns and the Usos held up their index fingers. Fatu then raised his while standing behind Jimmy. They left the ring together.

(Keller’s Analysis: This was straight forward in that it fulfilled what was advertised, it further cemented Fatu as a stand-up guy, it underlined that Jey is obnoxious now and going to be a problem, it showed Jimmy is the mature member of Bloodline who is going to take on the role of managing egos, and that Reigns is pretty wrapped up in himself and his legacy while not being overtly heelish. It seemed even that they pulled back a bit on hinting that he might end up just being overbearing and eventually cause Fatu to snap and fans will cheer that moment.)

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside. Cole noted that Reigns was once again isolating himself with his family. He said having Fatu in the family now means he can unleash him at anyone, anytime. They shifted to plugging the AAA event this past weekend featuring Original El Grande Americano vs. El Grande Americano in a mask vs. mask match. They said the match would re-air on Netflix right after Raw.

-They showed Seth Rollins backstage, then Paul Heyman, Austin Theory, and Bron Breakker, and then Sol Ruca backstage.

-Penta made his ring entrance. [c]

(1) PENTA vs. CARMELO HAYES vs. SOLO SIKOA (w/Talla Tonga, Tama Tonga) vs. OBA FEMI – King of the Ring tournament match

Cole discussed Solo Sikoa and his crew showing up at ringside after Roman beat Fatu. He said he wasn’t sure what to make of it, but perhaps Solo’s plan was to win the King of the Ring tournament and go on to face Roman. Oba came pout to a huge ovation. When the bell rang 35 minutes into the hour, all three opponents attacked Oba. Oba was unfazed and knocked all of them down. He even no-sold a Solo Sikoa shot and knocked him to the floor. Penta and Carmelo battled in the ring as Oba pursued Solo down the aisle. Oba made his way back to the ring and had a staredown with Talla. He then entered the ring and chokeslammed both Carmelo and Penta at the same time. He shook the top rope and fans cheered. “Oba Femi has this place rocking!” said Cole. [c]

Back from the break, Oba had everyone down. He lifted Hayes and Penta again for a chokeslam, but Solo gave him a superkick. Hayes gave him a First 48. Oba charged at Penta and Hayes in the corner, but they moved and Oba ended up crashing shoulder-first into the ringpost. Talla and Solo threw Oba into the ringpost. Cole noted there was no DQ. Talla kicked Oba over the ringside barricade. Penta landed a running flip dive over the top rope onto Solo. Hayes then did a flip dive, but overshot Penta. He threw Penta back into the ring and then climbed to the top rope. Penta moved as he dove. Solo clotheslined Hayes. Penta kicked Solo. Solo hit Penta with a lariat. Hayes ducked a Samoan Spike from Solo and took him down. Penta gave Hayes a Penta Driver. Solo broke up the cover. All three were down and slow to get up in the ring while Oba was still down at ringside.

Oba stood and eyed Talla as fans chanted “Oba!” Oba took Talla down with a clothesline. He smacked Hayes off the ring apron with a chop to teh chest. He gave Penta a spinebuster. Oba sped to ringside and slammed Talla onto the announce table. Oba then went back after Solo in the ring. “This is nuts!” said Graves. Oba gave Solo a Fall from Grace for the win. “Wow, just wow,” said Cole. Graves called him a one-man army on a mission. Cole said it was a star-making moment.

WINNER: Oba in0 9:00 to advance in King of the Ring.

-Oba spoke on the mic and said Brock Lesnar asked him if he could take an ass whipping. He said after receiving a beatdown and taking seven F5’s, he’s standing and winning. “I took your best shot and I’m still here,” he said. He said he’ll be King of the Ring. “Don’t you forget, it was 1-1 and I’ll see you down the line.”

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a strong rebound for Oba after taking a loss to Lesnar, although the loss was hardly a burial or a defining down. As he noted, he took seven F5s and it’s not like there’s ever any shame in losing to Lesnar. Oba really feels like he’s on the verge of being the Wemby of WWE who might be on the verge of defining an era.)

-A video package aired hyping the Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins match later in the showj.

-They showed Sol Ruca backstage. [c]

-Sol made her ring entrance. Cathy Kelley introduced her. Ruva soaked up looking at her newly won Intercontinental Title belt. Kelley congratulated Ruca and asked if she imagined that less than a month after joining Raw, she’d stand there as champion. Ruca said it’s a dream come true. She said she believed she could be a champion, but most of all the fans believed in her too. She thanked the fans. Ruba said Becky was against the match and thought she wasn’t ready, but she came out there and gave her a chance to test herself. “I proved her wrong,” Ruca said. She said it’s not just her saying, everyone is saying it. Fans cheered a bit her imitation of Becky. She said the IC Title deserves a fighting champion and that’s exactly what she’s going to be. She said if you underestimate her like Becky did, we all know how that will end. “You’re soul will be mine,” she said. She skipped around the ring as her music played and Cole said that now the hard part begins.

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside. They threw to footage of Cody Rhodes backstage after Clash in Italy where he crossed paths with Reigns. Reigns stepped out of the locker room and eyed Cody, then looked at his belt. Cody kept walking.

-They went to Reigns and the Usos live backstage. Reigns told Jey that he’s the only one who understand tough love. He told him to stay on Jacob’s ass. He told Jey that he’s had the World Title before, but he’s “never tasted the other one.” He told him to go win KOTR. He said there are two ends of the table. Jey left. Roman told Jimmy to stay with him because Jey “has to do this on his own.”

-Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee made their entrance. [c]

-Graves hyped WWE’s tour of Mexico in September including Smackdown on Sept. 11 and Raw on Sept. 14 in Mexico City.

(2) REY MYSTERIO & DRAGON LEE vs. ETHAN PAGE & RUSEV

Rusev and Ethan made their way to the ring after the break. They comnmented on a clip from last Monday or Rey scoring a leverage three count against Rusev, followed by Rusev beating up Rey afterward, then Dragon Lee making the save. Cole said they know that Rey and Lee will coexist as a team, but wondered if Ethan and Rusev would. He called it “a strange alliance,” and questioned whether it’s even an alliance, since Ethan has been trying to undermine Rusev at every turn. The bell rang 7 minutes into the hour.