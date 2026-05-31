FREE PODCAST 5/30 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-1-2021) LA Knight vs. Jake Atlas, Gargano vs. O’Reilly vs. Dunne, plus Indi, Candice, Zoey, Adam Cole (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (6-1-2021), Nate Lindberg, Cam Hawkins, and Tom Stoup dive into the mailbag and take your calls to discuss Gargano vs. KOR vs. Dunne, LA Knight vs. Jake Atlas, Adam Cole’s Run in, Kushida vs. Carmelo Hayes, Zoey Stark & Ramier vs. Candice LaRae & Indi Hartwell, MSK vs. Legado del Fantasmo, the upcoming Takeover In Your House card, and more.

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