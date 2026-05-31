RADICAN’S TAKE: El Grande Americano vs. The Original El Grande Americano Mask vs. Mask match delivers pro wrestling perfection

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It isn’t often that one gets the chance to witness pro wrestling perfection. It takes a number of things going right to get an entire match to come across as magical. A hot crowd invested in the face beating the heel, big moments in the match that escalate the heat of the crowd from one level to the next, and the right finish are just some of the things that need to be present for pro wrestling perfection to take place.

All of those things and more were present for El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) vs. The Original El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) at AAA Noche de Los Grandes last night. What started as what seemed like a typically lousy WWE character creation in El Grande Americano, blossomed into a feud between two men that captured the attention of the AAA audience in Mexico.

The fans booed and chanted against The Original El Grande Americano. They cheered everything El Grande Americano did. Kaiser bonded his version of the Grande Americano character to fans by speaking Spanish and the more he talked the more the fans in Mexico embraced him. On the other hand, they hated Chad Gable’s version of the character and everything it stood for.

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Both men had elaborate entrances and introductions to set the stage for the match that were reminiscent of some of the biggest entrances I’ve seen for WrestleMania.. The Original Grande Americano started the match by blasting Grande Americano with a guitar shot. The ref called for the bell and they were off to the races.

The Original Americano dominated a lot of the action, but Grande Americano mounted a comeback and busted him open at one point. They built the match up from segment to segment. Rayo and Bravo even got involved in brawling with The Creed Brothers in a segment that saw Bravo hit a dive off the balcony from the crowd onto both bothers.

They used a bull rope to brutalize each other later in the match and the ghosts of Orginal Grande Americano’s past began to come out to haunt him including the Blind Comedian, Pimipinella Escarlata disguised as a Mariachi band member, and Grande Americano’s girlfriend making an appearance to distract him. Grande Americano finished the match by pinning Original Grande Americano after a running headbutt.

The post-match scene was the perfect ending to the feud. The Original Grande Americano (Gable) cut a promo about why he put on the mask to defeat all the luchadores he hated, but he learned that despite everything he learned about Lucha Libre, Mexico, and Mexican culture that he could not overcome the Mexican spirit.

He said he will always be the Original El Grande Americano before handing Grande Americano (Kaiser) his mask. He said that Kaiser’s version of Grande Americano is the only one that will exist from now on. Gable then took off his mask to reveal his identity with his family next to him in the ring. It was an incredible scene.

Gable was still bleeding heavily from the match and blood poured down his face as he talked about what he has accomplished in wrestling and acknowledged his family. He said he would be back in AAA one day. The crowd began cheering Gable and he turned face in an incredibly emotional moment. He then handed his mask to Grande Americano, who celebrated in the ring before heading to the back clutching the mask to end the show as pyro shot around him at the top of the entrance ramp.

This put a capper on an amazing feud and a high-end MOTYC. I don’t often see matches with this much emotion from the crowd and combatants, but the atmosphere at Arena Monterrey last night was special. Seeing Chad Gable, an incredible in-ring wrestler that is often left to play a comedic role in WWE, have a match at this level in front of this many fans in this type of atmosphere on a big stage in AAA was an incredible thing to witness.

Gimmicks like El Grande Americano aren’t supposed to turn into something special, but shifting this feud to AAA and having the fans embrace the feud at such a high-level made magic happen last night. It’s very rare to see a feud and a match this hot in pro wrestling, but the WWE version of AAA managed to make it happen and they deserve a lot of credit for their achievement, as the match captured how pro wrestling can capture the hearts and minds of fans at its highest levels.

The match can be seen in the video that follows at the 1:09:20 mark: