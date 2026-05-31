WWE CLASH IN ITALY RESULTS (5/31): Hubbard’s alt-perspective report on Cody vs. Gunther for WWE Title, Reigns vs. Fatu for World Title, Oba vs. Brock

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WWE CLASH IN ITALY RESULTS

MAY 31ST, 2026

TURIN, ITALY. AT INALPI ARENA

STREAMING LIVE ON ESPN APP (U.S.) AND NETFLIX (INTERNATIONALLY)

Commentators: Michael Cole, Cory Graves

Ring Announcer: Alisha Taylor

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch’s Greg Parks and Brian Zilem review WWE Clash in Italy LIVE on YouTube about an hour after the event ends. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps. This show will be dropped in podcast format on the PWTorch Dailycast feed.

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OPEN TO EVERYONE – LINK TO WATCH LIVE RIGHT AFTER WWE CLASH IN ITALY TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

-The live event opened with aerial shots of Turin, accompanied by a brief overview of the city’s history from Michael Cole. Cole then ran down the night’s card while footage showed the featured wrestlers arriving at the arena. This was followed by a well-produced opening video package highlighting the key matches scheduled for the show.

(1) CODY RHODES vs. GUNTHER – WWE Undisputed Championship match

The stage design featured classical Roman pillars, a fitting visual for the Italian setting. Gunther made his entrance first to what appeared to be a largely positive reaction from the crowd. Cody Rhodes followed to a much louder reception, with the Italian fans enthusiastically singing along to his entrance theme. Alicia Taylor handled the traditional championship match introductions.

Gunther controlled the opening five minutes with a barrage of punishing chops. One particularly impressive moment saw him stop an attempted Cody Cutter with a devastating mid-air chop. Cody escaped an early sleeper hold, but Gunther immediately cut off his momentum with a big boot.

Cody finally turned the tide with a powerslam and a Pedigree, scoring a near fall. Gunther quickly regained control, connecting with a shotgun dropkick and a powerbomb for another two-count. Cody avoided a splash by getting his knees up, then fired back with a Disaster Kick and a Cross Rhodes, earning a close near fall of his own.

A top-rope Cody Cutter attempt was intercepted by another sleeper hold from Gunther. Cody rolled through into a pinning combination, but after kicking out, Gunther immediately reapplied the sleeper. The crowd rallied behind the champion as Cody repeatedly teased an escape, but Gunther relentlessly maintained his grip.

Eventually, Cody reached the ropes, forcing the break, though Gunther continued to stalk and punish his visibly weakened opponent. The two then engaged in a hard-hitting exchange of chops and clotheslines before Gunther flattened Cody with a particularly vicious lariat.

After another sleeper exchange, Cody finally broke free and connected with a Cody Cutter, igniting the crowd. He followed up with a Cross Rhodes and went for the cover. The referee counted three, but replays clearly showed that Gunther’s foot was under the bottom rope, creating immediate controversy around the finish.

WINNER: Cody in 12:00 to retain the Undisputed Championship

(Hubbard’s Analysis: The action was strong, and the crowd remained engaged throughout, but the match was not given enough time to feel truly epic or stand out as a classic. Instead, it felt more like an appetizer for the main course that will likely take place at a future date. To the match’s credit, the wrestlers wasted little time settling into a rhythm, with the pacing noticeably quicker than their encounter last year. Some viewers will likely be disappointed by the match’s brevity, but I understand the purpose behind it. WWE appears to be positioning this as the opening chapter of a larger story rather than the definitive showdown between Cody Rhodes and Gunther. The controversial finish clearly sets the stage for a rematch, perhaps as soon as the next PLE, where the rivalry can be explored more fully. )

-They aired a video package recapping the rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill before the competitors made their entrances.

(2) RHEA RIPLEY vs. JADE CARGILL – WWE Women’s Championship Match

Rhea Ripley received a strong reaction from the crowd. During her entrance, Michael Cole discussed her family’s ties to Italy, while Corey Graves framed the possibility of a Jade Cargill victory as a major upset.

Jade struck early and took control with her power advantage, including a body slam followed by a display of push-ups. Rhea fired back with a slap, but Jade quickly regained the upper hand. An attempted cannonball off the apron resulted in an awkward sequence, with Jade stopping the move after a noticeable pause. Jade then slammed Rhea onto the apron and delivered a fallaway slam on the floor.

Back inside the ring, Jade controlled the pace for several minutes. Rhea’s first opening came when Jade missed an elbow drop and then crashed shoulder-first into the ring post after Rhea avoided contact in the corner. Rhea shifted the momentum with a series of clotheslines, a belly-to-back pancake, a dropkick, a cannonball off the apron, and a missile dropkick back in the ring.

Jade regained control by countering a Razor’s Edge attempt with a backdrop. Rhea immediately responded with a kick, leaving both women down as the crowd rose to its feet. A mid-ring strike exchange was somewhat ugly but ended with Rhea gaining the advantage. She followed with a Razor’s Edge and a running dropkick for a near fall.

Rhea attempted an electric chair, but both women flipped over the top rope while Rhea maintained control and dropped Jade face-first onto the apron. A series of counters involving the Riptide followed, ending with Jade planting Rhea with a DDT for a two-count. Jade then connected with a pump kick and a Blue Thunder Bomb, but could not secure the victory.

Rhea fought back with an impressive belly-to-back superplex off the top rope. At that point, The Baddies made their way to ringside, briefly distracting the champion. Jade capitalized with a pump kick and set up for Jaded, but Rhea countered and connected with a double stomp followed by a Riptide. As the referee counted, B-Fab attempted to place Jade’s foot on the bottom rope. Even though B-Fab missed the foot, the ref stopped the count.

Rhea left the ring to confront The Baddies, but Charlotte Flair suddenly appeared and wiped them out with a crossbody from the barricade. Rhea returned to the ring and was immediately met with a pump kick and a Jaded. As Jade went for the pinfall, Charlotte placed Rhea’s foot on the rope to keep the match alive.

Jade exchanged words with Charlotte and attempted a chokeslam, but the distraction proved costly. Rhea escaped, connected with a Riptide, and scored the decisive pinfall.

WINNER: Rhea Ripley in 17:00 to retain the WWE Women’s Championship.

(Hubbard’s Analysis: A good match that was very similar in structure and quality to their WrestleMania encounter. This version was longer, more ambitious, and not quite as cleanly executed. Some of that ambition paid off, while other moments resulted in awkward sequences and timing issues. Jade had a few noticeable hiccups, but nothing that significantly derailed the match. I particularly liked the finish, which featured the heel managers attempting to cheat on behalf of their wrestler, only for a babyface ally to even the odds using the same tactics. Despite the outside interference, the finish still felt decisive and left little doubt about who the better competitor was on this night.)

-They showed several Italian celebrities seated at ringside before airing the hype video package for Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi.

(3) BROCK LESNAR vs. OBA FEMI (w/Paul Heyman)

Brock Lesnar received a monster reaction from the crowd. Oba Femi somehow managed to receive an even louder and more enthusiastic ovation. The audience had been energetic throughout the first hour of the show, but the atmosphere noticeably elevated for this match.

Following introductions from Paul Heyman and Alicia Taylor, the match began at a frantic pace. Lesnar immediately charged at Oba and connected with an F5. He quickly followed with several more F5s before attempting an early pinfall, but Oba kicked out.

Heyman then instructed Lesnar to apply the Kimura Lock. Lesnar complied, but Oba dramatically rose to his feet while trapped in the hold. The moment was enhanced by a fantastic facial expression from Lesnar, who appeared genuinely stunned. Oba escaped by repeatedly driving Lesnar back-first into the turnbuckles. Lesnar quickly reapplied the hold, but Oba again broke free.

Oba attempted a chokeslam, but Lesnar countered and delivered another F5 for a convincing near fall. Oba eventually connected with the chokeslam, although the execution suffered from some timing issues. He then clotheslined Lesnar over the top rope, sending both men to the floor.

After some noticeable repositioning on the outside, Lesnar delivered yet another F5 through the announce table. The referee began a count, teasing a count-out finish, but Oba dramatically rose to his feet and confidently returned to the ring while Lesnar remained down selling the effects of the match.

With the crowd fully behind him, Oba exploded with three running uppercuts followed by a belly-to-back throw. He then signaled for the powerbomb, but Lesnar countered before the move could be executed. Lesnar connected with another F5—his seventh of the match—and finally secured the pinfall.

WINNER: Brock Lesnar in 6:00.

(Hubbard’s Analysis: Simply stated, this match worked. The energy of the live crowd made it feel special. The audience was heavily invested in both Oba and Brock, creating an atmosphere that elevated everything they did. The match did an effective job of building sympathy and jeopardy for Oba, while Lesnar’s facial expressions during several key moments were outstanding.

-As a follow-up to their WrestleMania encounter, this felt like a fitting second chapter in the rivalry. Rather than delivering a definitive conclusion, it advanced the story and set the stage for what should be a decisive third encounter. I’m perfectly fine with that approach. There was more substance to this match than their WrestleMania bout, and somehow both men benefited from the outcome. Oba emerged looking even tougher in defeat, while Brock successfully re established himself as a dominant force.)

-They highlighted last night’s Triple A show with the most attention going to the El Grande Americano battles of the masks. They also announced that the first night of TripleMania will take place in Las Vegas on September 11th.

(Hubbard’s Analysis: If you have not seen the Mask vs. Mask main event from last night’s AAA show, I highly recommend seeking it out. The entire event is worth watching, but the main event is absolutely can’t-miss viewing.)

-The broadcast also announced that both SmackDown and Raw will be heading to Mexico in September.

(4) SOL RUCA vs. BECKY LYNCH – Intercontinental Championship Match

As Becky Lynch made her entrance, the announce team suggested that she was not taking Sol Ruca seriously. Jessica Carr served as the referee.

Becky immediately began arguing with Carr and even attempted to use the referee as a shield in the opening moments. Ruca avoided the distraction and struck first, connecting with a belly-to-back pancake and a standing moonsault. Becky quickly turned the tide with a clothesline that sent Ruca to the floor, followed by a baseball slide.

One of the early highlights came when Ruca avoided a chop by performing a handstand, creating a memorable visual before following up with a moonsault to the outside. Becky cut off Ruca’s momentum by stopping an early Soul Snatcher attempt and taking control. She connected with a running forearm off the apron before throwing Ruca back into the ring.

While perched on the top rope, Becky loudly instructed Ruca to turn around. Once Ruca finally did, Becky connected with a top-rope leg drop. The pace picked up as Ruca mounted a comeback with a series of back elbows, a German suplex, a missile dropkick, and a running knee strike.

Becky avoided another Soul Snatcher and applied the Dis-Arm-Her. Ruca countered into a crossface, only for Becky to reverse back into the submission. Ruca then escaped into a pinning combination. A series of O’Connor Rolls followed, which inadvertently forced Jessica Carr out of position and gave Becky another reason to complain about the officiating.

Becky regained control with a reverse DDT and continued arguing with Carr . Ruca escaped a Manhandle Slam attempt with a backflip and followed with a dropkick. The two battled on the top rope before Ruca delivered an impressive top-rope X-Factor for a dramatic near fall.

Once again, Becky used Carr’s positioning to her advantage, causing Ruca to crash awkwardly onto the top turnbuckle. Becky connected with a superplex and attempted to roll through into a DDT, but Ruca escaped with a handstand and fired back with a superkick, leaving both women down.

Ruca attempted a handspring dive to the floor but largely missed the target. Later, she attempted a springboard flipping clothesline and was caught in another Manhandle Slam attempt. After another exchange of counters, Ruca avoided the move, briefly turned the tables with a Manhandle Slam of her own, and finally connected with the Soul Snatcher to score the pinfall.

Becky immediately sold frustration and disbelief as Ruca celebrated with the championship.

WINNER: Sol Ruca in 14 minutes to win the Intercontinental Championship.

(Hubbard’s Analysis: The match was okay. It reads better than it was performed. Ruca looked noticeably nervous and tentative, particularly during the early stages. As the match progressed, she appeared to gain confidence and showed more energy during the closing sequences. Outside of Jessica Carr’s involvement, however, neither Ruca nor Becky Lynch displayed much personality or character work. The match often felt like a collection of spots and sequences rather than a story-driven contest. The Jessica Carr/Becky story was front and center in the match story. Ruca was more of a background actress in the story

-Some of the athletic sequences were executed very well, while others looked more like rehearsals, and a few simply missed. So far on the main roster, Ruca has looked like a wrestler performing cautiously rather than confidently. I also wonder if her ring gear is contributing to the issue. Performing her style of offense requires tremendous athletic precision, and attempting flips and springboard maneuvers in baggier pants cannot make that task any easier. It may be something worth reconsidering as she continues to develop on the main roster.)

-The announcers noted that the King and Queen of the Ring tournament brackets would be revealed during the post-show.

(5) JACOB FATU vs. ROMAN REIGNS– Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship

As Roman Reigns made his entrance, Michael Cole explained the Tribal Combat stipulation and outlined the stakes of the match.

After only a brief exchange in the ring, the action spilled to the floor. Fatu connected with a suicide dive, and the two began brawling through the crowd. They remained outside the ring for nearly the first ten minutes of the match before eventually working their way back to ringside and into the ring.

Once back near the ring, Reigns picked up the steel steps and hurled them from the ring to the head of Fatu on the floor below. He followed with a Drive-By kick that sent Fatu crashing into the ring post. At this point, the match began to escalate in intensity. Reigns connected with a series of clotheslines and a big boot before Fatu mounted a comeback. Fatu landed several headbutts and a running hip attack in the corner. Reigns countered a pop-up Samoan Drop attempt with a Superman Punch, but Fatu answered by countering an attempted Spear with a superkick before applying the Tongan Death Grip. Reigns escaped, only to be sent over the top rope to the floor moments later.

Another Superman Punch cut off a charging Fatu. Reigns then retrieved a toolbox and used it to target Fatu’s hand in an obvious attempt to neutralize the Tongan Death Grip. Roman continued attacking the injured hand and appeared poised to set up a Spear, but Fatu charged forward and drove Reigns into the corner. He followed up with a hip attack.

Reigns once again used a Superman Punch to stop a charging Fatu before spearing him through the barricade. The collision also took out two security guards, who I assume were planted there for the spot. Back inside the ring, Reigns connected with another Spear for an extremely close near fall. He then began trash-talking Fatu before exposing three of the four turnbuckles. Fatu responded by applying the Tongan Death Grip once again, but the damage to his hand prevented him from fully capitalizing. He shook off two Superman Punches and multiple collisions with the exposed turnbuckles before delivering a Spear of his own for a believable near fall.

Fatu missed a Mighty Moonsault but quickly regained control with a pop-up Samoan Drop. He followed with the Mighty Moonsault, but in a familiar scene from many Roman Reigns matches, Reigns escaped defeat through desperation, delivering a low blow to break the momentum. Both men exchanged strikes from their knees before Fatu once again applied the Tongan Death Grip. Reigns escaped by driving Fatu headfirst into the exposed turnbuckle and then repeatedly smashing his head into the steel. Roman followed with a Spear through a table. In dramatic fashion, Fatu fought his way back to his feet, but Reigns immediately connected with another Spear to score the decisive three-count.

WINNER: Roman Reigns in 27 minutes to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

-After the match, The Usos entered the ring and draped the Ula Fala around Reigns’ neck. As Fatu finally made it back to his feet, he was met with a cold shoulder from The Usos. Meanwhile, the MFTs were shown at ringside as Reigns celebrated and made his way up the entrance ramp to close the show.

(Hubbard’s Analysis: This was a strong main event built around trademark moves, meaningful moments, and effective storytelling. The transitions during the closing stretch added significant drama, and the pacing was deliberate, with plenty of space between the major spots—very much in line with the structure of a typical Roman Reigns main event.The emphasis on story was every bit as important as the action. The Tongan Death Grip was introduced as a legitimate threat and then systematically neutralized throughout the match. Likewise, Reigns resorting to a desperation low blow served as an effective callback to previous matches and generated additional sympathy for Fatu.

My one criticism is the extended brawl through the crowd during the opening ten minutes. It lacked the aggression necessary to justify its length and, in my view, lowered the temperature of the match rather than raising it. Fortunately, once the action returned to the ring, both men found another gear and delivered a satisfying main event in front of a highly enthusiastic crowd. Moreover, if this concludes a main chapter in this feud, they ended it with an exclamation point.

I’m not entirely sure what the result means for Fatu moving forward, but the post-match developments left enough unanswered questions that I’ll be paying close attention on SmackDown and beyond to see where the story goes next.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a good show from top to bottom. I thought every match largely delivered on what was promised. Some stories were advanced with clear reasons to continue, while others reached satisfying stopping points that could allow the rivalries to conclude if WWE chooses to move in a different direction. With no obvious exceptions, the performers looked motivated and confident in both their characters and their in-ring roles. Most of the talent appeared to have a clear understanding of what they were trying to accomplish, and that focus translated into stronger performances throughout the night.

The pacing of the event was one of its greatest strengths. The show never felt rushed, nor did it drag. WWE allowed the matches, entrances, and key moments to breathe, giving each segment the time it needed to tell the story it was trying to tell.

The show was also elevated by an enthusiastic crowd. The fans were energetic and engaged from beginning to end, but unlike some recent international crowds, they never made the show about themselves. Their reactions enhanced the atmosphere and added to the importance of the matches without distracting from the competitors in the ring.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch’s Greg Parks and Brian Zilem review WWE Clash in Italy LIVE on YouTube about an hour after the event ends. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps. This show will be dropped in podcast format on the PWTorch Dailycast feed.

VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

LINK TO BE A CALLER: https://streamyard.com/y6q6ae2qm8

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

OPEN TO EVERYONE – LINK TO WATCH LIVE RIGHT AFTER WWE CLASH IN ITALY TONIGHT: CLICK HERE