VIP PODCAST 5/31 – WWE Clash in Italy PLE Roundtable: Keller & Martin & Fann discuss Lesnar-Oba Femi, Reigns-Fatu, Cody-Gunther, Ripley-Cargill, Becky-Ruca (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE’s Clash in Italy PLE, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann and Todd Martin. They march through the show in order starting with Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Title and Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar in their heavily-hyped rematch in the ESPN portion of the show. Then Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar in the heavily-hyped rematch, Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca for the IC Title, and finally Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Title. Is it obvious that WWE is headed toward turning Reigns heel again, and if they try, will fans turn on him, especially if his opponents are popular such as Fatu, Oba, and LA Knight?

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