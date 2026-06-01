WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: MONDAY, JUNE 1, 2026 – 2PM EST / 1PM CST
Where: TURIN, ITALY AT INALPI ARENA
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,977 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for ???. The arena has a capacity of 16,600 spectators when configured for basketball.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Oba Femi vs. Penta vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes – King of the Ring First Round Fatal 4-Way match
- Queen of the Ring tournament begins
- Jacob Fatu to acknowledge Roman Reigns
Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (5/25): Reigns-Fatu contract signing, Penta defends IC Title against Je’Von Evans, Rollins vs. Montez, Mysterio vs. Rusev
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Judge sanctions Vince McMahon and Nick Khan in the WWE merger lawsuit
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