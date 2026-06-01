WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, JUNE 1, 2026 – 2PM EST / 1PM CST

Where: TURIN, ITALY AT INALPI ARENA

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,977 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for ???. The arena has a capacity of 16,600 spectators when configured for basketball.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Oba Femi vs. Penta vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes – King of the Ring First Round Fatal 4-Way match

Queen of the Ring tournament begins

Jacob Fatu to acknowledge Roman Reigns

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (5/25): Reigns-Fatu contract signing, Penta defends IC Title against Je’Von Evans, Rollins vs. Montez, Mysterio vs. Rusev

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Judge sanctions Vince McMahon and Nick Khan in the WWE merger lawsuit