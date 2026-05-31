FREE PODCAST 5/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – WWE Clash in Italy post-show: Parks & Zilem break down the full card, including Gunther vs. Rhodes for Undisputed Title, Tribal Combat, Lesnar vs. Femi, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brian Zilem to discuss in depth WWE Clash in Italy, including interaction with those contributing in the chat. They break down all five matches on the card, plus discuss the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring tournament as brackets were officially announced as the recording was ongoing. They look ahead to where some of the wrestlers and feuds featured on the show may be heading leading into Summerslam in August.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com