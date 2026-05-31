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FREE PODCAST 5/31 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Valley talk major Cena-Styles angle, Seth-Reigns segment, New Day on Roster Split, MITB hype, live calls & email questions (97 min.)

May 31, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (5-31-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch podcaster Jim Valley to talk about the previous night’s episode of Monday Night Raw including the major A.J. Styles-John Cena angle, the Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns hype, New Day-Steph & Shane segment, and more with live callers and email questions including the buzz on Goldberg.

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