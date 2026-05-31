FREE PODCAST 5/31 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Valley talk major Cena-Styles angle, Seth-Reigns segment, New Day on Roster Split, MITB hype, live calls & email questions (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (5-31-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch podcaster Jim Valley to talk about the previous night’s episode of Monday Night Raw including the major A.J. Styles-John Cena angle, the Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns hype, New Day-Steph & Shane segment, and more with live callers and email questions including the buzz on Goldberg.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com