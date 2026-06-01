FREE PODCAST 6/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Worse or Better (Episode 8 – Hello, Ladies): Steph & Josh take a look at ups and downs of the quality of women’s wrestling in WWE through the decades (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this PWTorch Dailycast series titled “Worse or Better,” Josh White and Stephanie Chase discuss one aspect of today’s pro wrestling scene and compare it to a previous era or eras and decide if today is… worse or better. In this episode, Stephanie and Josh explored WWE’s early and sporadic history with women in the ’80s and early ’90s before delving into the sleaze of the Attitude Era. Steph endured Josh’s constant discussion of breasts as they moved through the early 2000s and into the divas era, where things started to turn around. The discussion finally made it to modern day women’s wrestling, where Josh and Steph made a judgment on whether or not it’s currently worse or better.

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