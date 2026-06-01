VIP PODCAST 6/1 – Radican Worldwide: Grande Americano vs. Original Grande Americano MOTYC, WWE Clash in Paris thoughts + Wells on NJPW sale, more (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is back with another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with Radican breaking down the top news stories of the week including the following topics:

El Grande Americano vs. The Original El Grande Americano Mask vs. Mask from El Noche de Los Grandes delivers MOTYC

WWE Clash In Paris hurt by booking with Paul “Triple H” Levesque overpromising and underdelivering

Vince McMahon and Nick Khan sanctioned for destruction of evidence in civil lawsuit

Young Bucks reveal that most of Stadium Stampede was shot live

on site at Louis Armstrong Stadium at Double or Nothing

Radican is then joined by PWTorch contributor Kelly Wells for the Go-Home segment with an in-depth look at the NJPW sale to TV Asahi and CyberAgent. They discuss the sale price compared to the valuation of NJPW in 2019, could the sale potentially mean WWE and NJPW will work together one day, the slow pace in which NJPW has been attempting to implement change into their own product and how that has hurt their recovery from having their top talented raided, is Gedo close to being on the hot seat, and more. Download this show now!

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