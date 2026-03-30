FREE PODCAST 3/30 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Breaking News on Kurt Angle arrest, crowd reactions to Rock-Cena-Miz on Raw, would WWE change its PPV business model, more (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Mar. 25 and 28, 2011.

On the Mar. 25, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell takes live phone calls for 60+ minutes discussing last night’s TNA Impact trying to make sense of what TNA is doing, breaking news analysis of the Impact ratings, late in the show – breaking news story on Kurt Angle’s arrest reported by TMZ, potential crowd reactions to John Cena-Rock-Miz on Monday’s Raw and also at WrestleMania, whether WWE and TNA will change their PPV business model over time, and much more.

Then on the Mar. 28, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell, they discuss various WrestleMania 27 subjects right before Raw including The Rock’s comments that indicate he’ll actually wrestle again, Triple H’s history in WrestleManias, Rock’s movie career, Punk-Orton, and more with live callers throughout the hour.

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