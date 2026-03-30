WWE 2K26 announces big changes to Ringside Pass DLC content, additional game fixes announced in new patch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

2K issued a press release today announcing that they have changed how DLC content will be acquired moving forward in WWE 2k26. Initially those that purchased WWE 2K26’s DLC content had to earn the wrestlers by playing the game and earning XP to level up via the ringside pass. This new method of acquiring DLC content was not received well by people that purchased the game when it launched, as having to earn players that they had already paid for by grinding the game was not a popular decision among those that play WWE 2K26.

Today 2K announced that all players that all players that have played the game will be able to unlock the DLC wrestlers now right away from Ringside Pass Season 1. 2K did this by unlocking 20 tiers of the Ringside Pass Season 1 for any player that logs in by April 14, 2026. It was also announced that in future season passes that all DLC characters will be available in Tier 1 of the Ringside Season Pass and will be automatically available to unlock in the Ringside Pas Menu for Premium Pass players.

2K additionally dropped a big patch offering several gameplay improvements including an adjustment to the stamina meter that controls how fast a player gets fatigued during the game. Players will now be less likely to get easily fatigued during the early stages of the match.

You can read the entire press relaese from 2K below:

Hello, WWE 2K community, As we roll down the Road to WrestleMania 42, we’re excited to share several WWE 2K26 updates. With WrestleMania fast approaching, we reminisce about the Superstars, Legends, and iconic moments of the past that established WrestleMania as the “Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment.” To help players relive some of those legendary matches, and create WrestleMania moments of their own in WWE 2K26, we’re offering the following opportunity to catch up as Ringside Pass Season 2 launches on April 15: Starting today, all current and future players will be granted enough RXP for Ringside Pass Season 1 to unlock 20 tiers . Please allow 24 hours for this RXP to be added to your Ringside Pass Season 1 progress after logging in;

to . Please allow 24 hours for this RXP to be added to your Ringside Pass Season 1 progress after logging in; All players who have installed, linked a 2K account, and played the game prior to April 14, 2026, at 11:59pm PDT will also receive enough RXP for Ringside Pass Season 2 to unlock 20 tiers when Season 2 launches;

will also receive enough RXP for to when Season 2 launches; Required RXP per tier will be reduced from 800 to 625 RXP for Season 2, and required RXP per tier will not increase for future Seasons. The values of consumable RXP Boosts will also be increased; Starting with Season 2, all four DLC characters in future Ringside Pass Premium Seasons will be available in Tier 1, and automatically available to unlock in the Ringside Pass Menu for Premium Pass players when those respective Seasons launch. Alongside these updates, Patch 1.07 is now live for WWE 2K26, bringing gameplay improvements, balance adjustments, and new content across all platforms. This update includes a wide range of improvements and fixes across the game, including: Adjustments to the Stamina Meter: Adjusted Stamina costs to increase more gradually over the duration of a match so players are less likely to become Winded early on; Reversals now cost less stamina when you are fighting more than one opponent;

An increased damage threshold to avoid instant DQ as a result of attacking a Referee;

The addition of several new moves, including Chelsea Green’s Cradle Flatliner and Blake Monroe’s Glamour Shot Finisher;

Enhancements to The Island, including the ability to Prestige directly from the Training menu, and a limited-time 2x VC event for PvP matches (March 30–April 15);

Updates across the Creation Suite, Universe, MyFACTION, MyRISE, and The Island, along with many more improvements, are detailed in the full patch notes available here. We appreciate the passion, time, and feedback you continue to share with us. We hope you enjoy these changes and take the opportunity to catch up on the home stretch to “The Grandest Stage of Them All!” The Show Never Stops. Cheers,

WWE 2K Team