AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (6/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3, 2026

Where: RICHMOND, VA. AT SIEGEL CENTER

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,418 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,912. The arena has a capacity of 7,637 spectators when configured for basketball.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

MJF vs. Rush – AEW World Championship match

“The Jet” Kevin Knight vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey – TNT Championship match

Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis – Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal match

Alex Windsor vs. a Wild Card – Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal match

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/27): Keller’s report on Ricochet vs. Jericho, Perry vs. Davis in Owen Cup Tournament, Statlander vs. Shida, plus promos by Knight, Fletcher, MJF

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Mick Foley on whether he intends to wrestle in AEW, additional roles he can play for the company, compares the styles of Tony Khan and Vince McMahon, explains his decision to sever ties with WWE