VIP PODCAST 6/3 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: Clash in Italy fallout, memorable June moments in WWE, the rise of Oba Femi, Jacob Fatu, and Bron Breakker (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati returns with a packed edition of The Nicky’s Club, looking back at all the major moments and fallout from Clash in Italy and breaking down the biggest developments from this week’s Raw. Nick also takes a trip through WWE history, revisiting some of the most memorable moments from the month of June, before diving deep into the evolution and rise of three of wrestling’s most intriguing stars: Oba Femi, Jacob Fatu, and Bron Breakker. What has made each of them stand out, and what could their futures hold? Nick explores it all.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

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