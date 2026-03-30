Bret Hart says Bad News Brown, part of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame, was honest to a fault and he’d like him more if one thing was different

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Bret Hart, who wrestled Bad News Brown in the WWF in the 1990s, said he was an intense guy to be around.

“I’m always happy for him,” he told Dominic DeAngelo in a video interview. “To me, he’ll always be a Stampede wrestler, one of my dad’s guys. Bad News was not maybe one of my closest friends, but I always had respect for him, and he was a pretty intense guy. He was not a stupid man. He was a pretty well-educated, disciplined guy. And it was really, you know, I think an honorable guy. He was kind of guy, I would say, never told a lie in his life, you know, that kind of thing.”

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“He was an educated, intelligent guy that was serious, dedicated, disciplined athlete. He was just a different kind of guy that grew up with a different take on wrestling and things like that. I found Bad News, he was always honest. Honest to a fault. He was telling the truth between what was on his mind. He didn’t mince words. He wasn’t afraid to speak his mind. I, on a lot of levels, if we weren’t in the same business together, I would be a big fan of Bad News.”

The full interview includes Bret’s thoughts on Steve Austin, Scott Hall, Ric Flair, and more. WATCH HERE