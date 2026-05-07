VIP PODCAST 5/7 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Ted Turner, Backlash preview, WWE releases and controversy surrounding them, New Japan, TV reviews (102 min.)

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SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

A look at Ted Turner’s life and his role in pro wrestling’s history

The latest WWE releases and thoughts on the controversy around wrestlers being asked to accept big pay cuts to stay

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw

A preview of WWE Backlash including predictions for Danhausen’s mystery partner

A review of NXT

A look at New Japan Dontaku

Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite

A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of the next event

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

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