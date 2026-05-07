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VIP PODCAST 5/7 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Ted Turner, Backlash preview, WWE releases and controversy surrounding them, New Japan, TV reviews (102 min.)

May 7, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • A look at Ted Turner’s life and his role in pro wrestling’s history
  • The latest WWE releases and thoughts on the controversy around wrestlers being asked to accept big pay cuts to stay
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
  • A preview of WWE Backlash including predictions for Danhausen’s mystery partner
  • A review of NXT
  • A look at New Japan Dontaku
  • Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite
  • A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of the next event

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip-sections/todd-martin-collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/wrestlingthroughtheyears

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Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

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