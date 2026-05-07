VIP PODCAST 5/7 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Ted Turner, Backlash preview, WWE releases and controversy surrounding them, New Japan, TV reviews (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- A look at Ted Turner’s life and his role in pro wrestling’s history
- The latest WWE releases and thoughts on the controversy around wrestlers being asked to accept big pay cuts to stay
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
- A preview of WWE Backlash including predictions for Danhausen’s mystery partner
- A review of NXT
- A look at New Japan Dontaku
- Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite
- A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of the next event
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip-
Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@
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