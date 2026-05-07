FREE PODCAST 5/7 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Jimmy Uso returns, Cesaro vs. Seth, Bayley-Belair interaction, Throwback theme, live callers & emails (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (5-7-2021), PWTorch.com editor Wade Keller was joined by Mike Meyers from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including the return of Jimmy Uso, Bianca Belair confronts Bayley in the ring, Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins, a ten-man tag, Carmella vs. Ruby Riott, Teddy Long as part of the Throwback theme, and more.
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