VIP PODCAST 5/7 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Ethan Page, WWF-AEW, Joey Ryan, Super Dragon, Andrade, Rush, Levesque’s new contract, delayed duplexes, Ospreay (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Why did Paul Levesque need a new contract if he’s an employee and not an independent contractor? And does Levesque’s contract mean much given how they’ve dealt with wrestler contracts recently?

Will WWE release a popular wrestler in 2027 to create content for WWE Unreal next year?

Did AEW drop the ball with Ethan Page or is he just a better fit for WWE? Should AEW and WWE be more willing to push people that don’t fit the mould for their company, or is having a ‘type’ part of creating a clear identity?

Did Wade resent the WWF after it invaded his AWA territory as a kid?

Super Dragon

Joey Ryan

Rush’s catch phrase

Delayed vertical duplexes

Could what’s going on with TKO lead to collective bargaining by WWE and UFC talents?

Thoughts on Will Ospreay playing different characters in AEW and New Japan concurrently?

Has Andrade reached a peak level of confidence?

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

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