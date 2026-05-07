VIP PODCAST 5/7 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Ethan Page, WWF-AEW, Joey Ryan, Super Dragon, Andrade, Rush, Levesque’s new contract, delayed duplexes, Ospreay (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Why did Paul Levesque need a new contract if he’s an employee and not an independent contractor? And does Levesque’s contract mean much given how they’ve dealt with wrestler contracts recently?
- Will WWE release a popular wrestler in 2027 to create content for WWE Unreal next year?
- Did AEW drop the ball with Ethan Page or is he just a better fit for WWE? Should AEW and WWE be more willing to push people that don’t fit the mould for their company, or is having a ‘type’ part of creating a clear identity?
- Did Wade resent the WWF after it invaded his AWA territory as a kid?
- Super Dragon
- Joey Ryan
- Rush’s catch phrase
- Delayed vertical duplexes
- Could what’s going on with TKO lead to collective bargaining by WWE and UFC talents?
- Thoughts on Will Ospreay playing different characters in AEW and New Japan concurrently?
- Has Andrade reached a peak level of confidence?
Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip-
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