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VIP PODCAST 5/7 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Ethan Page, WWF-AEW, Joey Ryan, Super Dragon, Andrade, Rush, Levesque’s new contract, delayed duplexes, Ospreay (51 min.)

May 7, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Why did Paul Levesque need a new contract if he’s an employee and not an independent contractor? And does Levesque’s contract mean much given how they’ve dealt with wrestler contracts recently?
  • Will WWE release a popular wrestler in 2027 to create content for WWE Unreal next year?
  • Did AEW drop the ball with Ethan Page or is he just a better fit for WWE? Should AEW and WWE be more willing to push people that don’t fit the mould for their company, or is having a ‘type’ part of creating a clear identity?
  • Did Wade resent the WWF after it invaded his AWA territory as a kid?
  • Super Dragon
  • Joey Ryan
  • Rush’s catch phrase
  • Delayed vertical duplexes
  • Could what’s going on with TKO lead to collective bargaining by WWE and UFC talents?
  • Thoughts on Will Ospreay playing different characters in AEW and New Japan concurrently?
  • Has Andrade reached a peak level of confidence?

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip-sections/todd-martin-collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/wrestlingthroughtheyears

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THANK YOU FOR VISITING

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