Sami Zayn denies that he’s turned heel, says his story could “go in a number of different ways”

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Sami Zayn says he hasn’t turned heel yet on WWE television.

Zayn attacked The Gingerbread Man on Smackdown last week and it was revealed later in the show that he “died” during a backstage segment that showed Trick Williams checking on his condition in the trainers room. “I’ll disagree with your statement that I’ve fully turned heel here,” said Zayn speaking to The Toronto Sun. “I don’t think I have. I think I’m trying to play this one a little different because this one is kind of different. We’re kind of riding these reactions which are kind of different week to week.

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“I had this idea for a slight character shift that would be a little outside the box, that would split the audience a little bit, but sometimes things just don’t work out exactly how you envision it. Sometimes you think you’re going to be somewhere on the timeline and you’re not.”

Zayn thinks the story could still go in a number of different directions, but he can see why fans would be upset with him after what he did to The GingerBread Man on Smackdown last week. “I still think there’s a ways to go and it could still go in a number of different ways, which I find very interesting and refreshing, said Zayn. “Although to be fair, if you kick a mannequin gingerbread man below the belt, I know that might upset some people because people want to have fun.”

The entire interview follows: