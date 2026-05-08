FREE PODCAST 5/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #386 (5-4-96) including IYH Good Friends Better Enemies review, Diesel’s best matches, Sunny finds a turd, Hogan takes time off, more (194 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #386 of the PWTorch including In Your House 7 with an incredible main event title match, ranking Diesel’s best matches so far, someone put fecal matter in Sunny’s food, Hogan taking time off from WCW, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.
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