WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (5/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FRIDAY, MAY 8, 2026

Where: JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT VYSTAR VETERANS MEMORIAL ARENA

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 6,704 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 15,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James – Women’s United States Championship match

Damian Priest vs. Talla Tonga

Rhea Ripley & Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid)

Jacob Fatu to kick off the show

Trick Williams to host funeral for the Gingerbread Man

Gunther to address attack on Cody Rhodes

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/1): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Ricky Saints debut, Jacy Jayne vs. Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu appearances

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE President Nick Khan re-signs through 2030