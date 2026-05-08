WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (5/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: FRIDAY, MAY 8, 2026
Where: JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT VYSTAR VETERANS MEMORIAL ARENA
How To Watch: USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 6,704 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 15,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James – Women’s United States Championship match
- Damian Priest vs. Talla Tonga
- Rhea Ripley & Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid)
- Jacob Fatu to kick off the show
- Trick Williams to host funeral for the Gingerbread Man
- Gunther to address attack on Cody Rhodes
Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/1): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Ricky Saints debut, Jacy Jayne vs. Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu appearances
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE President Nick Khan re-signs through 2030
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