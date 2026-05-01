WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/1): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Ricky Saints debut, Jacy Jayne vs. Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu appearances

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WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MAY 1, 2026

TULSA, OKLAHOMA AT BOK CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: As of Friday morning, WrestleTix reported that 6,007 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 7,270.

[HOUR ONE]

– Joe Tessitore welcomed the audience to Tulsa, Oklahoma, fresh off the heels of the family drama that has been unfolding between Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, and the rest of the Samoan dynasty. Superstars arrived at the arena including the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige, The Irresistible Forces Nia Jax and Lash Legend, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, the Fatal Influence group, and Sami Zayn.

– WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring to crowd karaoke and a purely positive reaction. The announcers pointed out the black eye that Cody still has, which he suffered at the hands (or perhaps foot) of Randy Orton at Wrestlemania. After Cody’s music stopped playing the reaction for him was more mixed. Cody said he had some new information for everyone, which was that he was medically cleared for action, which “begets” the question of what was next for him. Ricky Saints’ music played within like one second of Cody asking that question.

Saints came out to the ring for his first main roster appearance to a mild reaction. Wade Barrett said that Saints has been one of the highlights of NXT over the last year. When the music stopped the boos started. Saints introduced himself and said they boo what they don’t understand and referred to himself as the hottest free agent, which makes no sense since they’d already announced that he was part of the Smackdown roster. Saints showered himself with several glowing adjectives and said that basically he was everything that your “baby mama” wishes you were. Saints pointed out that he and Cody were no strangers and that there was a revolution in the air that he was leading. He said, “welcome to Friday Night Saints.” The crowd groaned and so did I.

Cody said he was glad to have Saints here and asked him what the difference was between now and the last time Saints stepped up to him (in AEW). Saints said the difference was Cody because his three title reigns aged him thirty years. Saints bragged about his NXT accomplishments. He told Cody that he was here to relieve him of his duties and smacked the belt on Cody’s shoulder. Cody challenged Saints to a match for tonight. They shook hands. Saint began to leave, but then said he had one more thing. He said he came here to change who the show was about. Cody said he was easy to find, hard to beat and held up his championship belt.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Easy way to set up a big match. It was notable because typically debuting NXT talent take someone from the lower card that they can easily defeat. Saints is starting off against the WWE Champion. Saints did okay with his delivery but it wasn’t anything special. I have my doubts about Saints succeeding on the main roster but I hope he proves me wrong.)

– Cathy Kelley interviewed Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in the back. Before Flair could answer a question Rhea Ripley showed up and said that last week she tried to take on Fatal Influence last week and got ambushed. She offered to put aside their differences and help out Flair and Bliss to even the odds. Bliss was all for it but Flair was hesitant and said all she needed was Bliss. Bliss apologized to Ripley as they made a “dramatic exit” so Flair could go to the ring for her match. [c]

– The match between Cody Rhodes and Ricky Saints was officially announced.

Jacy Jayne, accompanied by her Fatal Influence compadres made her entrance. Jayne had a microphone and called the crowd losers and said that they liked to embarrass a legend. She said they would take out the legends one at a time and woo’d. It didn’t impress Flair. Barrett loved it.

(1) CHARLOTTE FLAIR (w/Alexa Bliss) vs. JACY JAYNE (w/Fallon Henley & Lainey Reed)

Jacy started with a mock strut. Flair backed her into a corner and called for her to come and get it. Flair with a shoulder block but then she telegraphed a leap frog so Jacy hit her with a forearm to the back. Jacy with a standing head scissors but Flair quickly recovered and hit three moves that I’ll describe as getting Jacy into the Stephanie Vaquer Devil’s Kiss predicament but then somersaulting to drive her head into the mat. Flair kipped up and went for the Figure Eight but Jacy kicked free and bailed to the floor. [c]

Flair hit a back suplex that left both women laying. They got back to their feet and Flair hit several chops to the crowd’s delight. Flair hit the walkover clothesline and a cross body. Jacy rolled through and almost scored an upset victory. Flair leveled her with a big boot and called for a moonsault. Flair climbed to the top and “hit” a corkscrew moonsault but Jacy kicked out of the cover at two. (I say “hit” because none of Flair’s body actually landed on her). Jacy magically recovered from the phantom splash and hit a chop block and big knee to the face. She covered for another two count. She went for the Rolling Encore but Flair countered with another big boot and locked in the bridging Figure Eight. Fallon Henley broke it up from the outside. Bliss took out Henley but Reed took out Bliss. Reed got up on the apron and ate a boot from Flair. But the numbers game caught up to her as when she turned around Jacy nailed her with the Rolling Encore and got the three count.

WINNER: Jacy Jayne by pinfall in 10:00.

After the match, the heels beat down on Flair and Bliss until Ripley came out to help them.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A pretty good match with an expected “upset” win. Considering Ripley had already offered to help, it shouldn’t have taken her a good 10-15 seconds to run down to help Bliss and Flair. Contrast that with Saints responding to Cody Rhodes’s “call out” that took like one second.)

– The WWE Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige told Byron Saxton in the locker room that they were impressed with Fatal Influence. Paige said that karma would catch up and that they would deal with them in due time, but for now they were concentrated on Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Brie said they would defeat them using resilience and experience.

– They showed R-Truth and Damian Priest talking to Fraxiom earlier today. Truth thought they were “Dos Americanos.” Priest tried to correct him and said they deserved a title shot tonight. Nathan Frazer offered to go talk to Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis to make that match. [c]

– Kit Wilson and The Miz set a trap to catch Danhausen by putting a sign up in the back somewhere that read “Free Human Monies” and had an arrow pointing down. Underneath was a briefcase with powder in it that would blind Danhausen when he opened it. Miz was skeptical because Danhausen always disappears but Wilson was confident that it would work. They heard him coming so they hid. Danhausen was excited and opened the briefcase. There was money inside and he took $400 from it and walked away. Miz was mad that the trap didn’t work and said that Danhausen just walked off with $40,000 of his money (someone got their numbers wrong). Miz complained that the Looney Tunes contraption didn’t work. He opened the briefcase and it shot powder into their eyes.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Miz said it before I had the chance. I felt like I was watching a Bugs Bunny or Road Runner cartoon. I won’t say I hate it because there is a place for comedy in wrestling. But I’d be embarrassed if I was watching with someone who doesn’t typically watch these shows. It was hilarious that Danhausen was singing his own theme music when he approached though.)

(2) DAMIAN PRIEST & R-TRUTH (c) vs. FRAXIOM (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) –WWE Tag Team Championship match

Truth started off against Axiom and backed him into a corner. He called for a clean break, did break, then grabbed him in a headlock and yelled “I got him.” Axiom rebounded with a springboard arm drag and dropkick, then tagged out. Truth tagged out too. Frazer used his speed to connect with a kick to Priest’s head and tagged Axiom back in. Priest leveled Axiom with a forearm and attempted a Razor’s Edge. Axiom countered with a hurricanrana. Fraxiom hit stereo dropkicks to knock the champs to the floor. They wanted to hit stereo dives too but the champs moved so Fraxiom held up. [c]

Truth made a lukewarm tag to Priest who came in and overpowered both challengers. Priest his splashes in both corners and flapjack on Frazer. He called for a lariat and then turned Axiom inside out with one. Frazer escaped a South of Heaven attempt and Priest tagged out. Truth hit the John Cena move set including a Five Knuckle Shuffle. Before he could hit an AA Axiom distracted him leading to a roll-up for a two-count. Both Fraxiom members hit dives through the ropes. Frazer hit a huge somersault over the top rope and Axiom hit a springboard moonsault to the floor. Frazer, with urgency, tagged in Axiom who hit a missile dropkick on Truth. He covered but Priest broke it up by pushing Frazer into the pinfall attempt. Priest dragged Truth to their corner and tagged himself in. He pushed Axiom to the floor and nailed Frazer with a gigantic South of Heaven. Then he hit a Razor’s Edge on the legal Axiom and covered for the pin and the win.

WINNERS: Damian Priest and R-Truth in 9:00. Priest and Truth retained the tag titles.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Priest looked strong in this one and Fraxiom made him look great. If anyone wondered why they might be kept instead of a team like the Motor City Machine Guns, one key reason could be that they have a lot less mileage on their bodies and a lot of spring in their steps.)

– The remaining MFT group including Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga showed up and took out everyone. Talla chokeslammed Priest on the tag titles. Solo stood in the ring as the announcers said it looked like he had something to say. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

– They apparently played Solo’s music during the break. He said that last week on Smackdown Jacob [Fatu] made a big mistake. The crowd chanted for Fatu. Solo said that Fatu took out his family and that’s why none of them were in the ring right now. It was only Talla and Solo in the ring. The Usos came out to the ring. The crowd kept singing their music after it stopped. Jimmy cut it off by saying that the Usos were now in their city. He told Solo that Roman Reigns has a big problem with Fatu too, though it wasn’t by taking out the MFT, it was for putting his hands on Reigns. Jey Uso said it was a problem that Fatu used the Tongan Death Grip, which is considered a sacred last resort. He pointed out that Talla’s father used to use it.

Solo said there was plenty of Jacob to go around. Jey interrupted and said they weren’t asking, they were telling Solo to lay off Fatu. Solo laughed and said he didn’t have time for it. Talla seemed to hesitate but when Solo nodded Talla took out both Usos. Solo hovered over the fallen Usos and said to tell Roman Reigns that he isn’t their Tribal Chief. Solo said that Jacob Fatu was a dead man.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Well done segment that drew some lines of where the members of the Samoan family stand right now. It’s odd to see how little Solo is feared now considering how he was brought into the Bloodline as its “enforcer” a few years ago.)

– Sami Zayn approached Cody Rhodes in the back and couldn’t believe that Cody called him condescending. Zayn said they needed to stick together because they are the last real good guys. He said they were the same. Cody said they were not the same and left. [c]

– They announced that tonight’s main event would be The Usos versus Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga.

– In a pre-tape, Danhausen referenced the New York Knicks scoring “a trillion” points last night to eliminate the Atlanta Hawks from the NBA playoffs. He said it was because he’d uncursed the Knicks. He said the best news was that it had nothing to do with Stephen A. Smith who remained cursed. He finished with “go Knicks.”

– Cody Rhodes entered for the next match. Ricky Saints made his entrance for his first match on the main roster. There was practically no reaction.

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(3) CODY RHODES vs. RICKY SAINTS – Non-title match

Barrett said that Saints was built for the big time. They briefly shook hands and then immediately went at it with Saints hitting two shoulder blocks and two armdrags. Saints cockily looked at the WWE Champion who was a bit taken aback by what happened. Cody kneed him in the gut and held him up for a delayed vertical suplex. Saint escaped to the apron where he was promptly dumped to the floor with a forearm. Cody went out after him and tried to roll Saints back into the ring. But Saints basically did a 619 and spun around to kick Cody in the face. Saints clotheslined Cody back to the floor as they went to a split screen break. [c]

Saints hit Cody in his hurt eye and dropped him with a neckbreaker. He covered for a two-count. Saints executed an Old-School from the top rope while gyrating. Saints ran right into a snap powerslam as Cody tried to rally. He hit a Disaster kick and a Cody Cutter, then got him up in a powerslam position. Saints reversed into a modified Cross Rhodes of his own and covered for a nearfall. The crowd came alive for Cody as he reversed a sunset flip for a nearfall of his own. Saints hit the Revolution DDT and went for a pin again, but again Cody kicked out. Saints went for a Rochambeau but Cody escaped and hit a gnarly looking Cross Rhodes right on Saints’ head. He hooked the leg for the one…two…three.

WINNER: Cody Rhodes via pinfall in 9:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A good match and a clean win for the WWE Champion. Saints looked good throughout but I don’t see it as a good sign that he lost his main roster debut clean, regardless of who it was against )

– After the match, Gunther attacked Cody from behind and locked him in the sleeper until Cody was out.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Looks like Gunther is moving to Smackdown and will take on Cody. I imagine he will win the WWE title in short order. It makes sense to move Gunther to Smackdown since Oba Femi and Bron Breakker are on RAW as young, dominant stars. The show is 3 for 3 with post-match attacks because this is WWE where they refuse to just have any matches without shenanigans.)

– Danhausen came out on stage in his Danhausen-mobile. He drove it around the ring and parked it at ringside as the announcers bickered about him. He got in the ring and told the crowd that he was going to spend the $400 he found on merchandise for the crowd. He started throwing Danhausen shirts into the crowd. The Miz interrupted. He was still covered in powder from Elmer Fudd’s Kit Wilson’s briefcase. Miz got in the ring and said he had come to the revelation that he was actually cursed. He said that because of it he would be Danhausen’s mentor. They were about to shake hands but Kit Wilson came out and asked if Miz had lost his mind. He was jealous because Miz was supposed to be Kit’s mentor.

Kit got in the ring and told Miz to wake up. But Miz told Kit that he needed to wake up because Danhausen had Mastered the curse, Inspired a connection with the people, and that he’s been able to Zone in on what it takes to be a WWE superstar, unlike Wilson. Miz was about to shake Danhausen’s hand again but Wilson begged him not to. He recited a poem that he’d written:

“Danhausen, you don’t belong in this building. You should be banned.

Miz look me in my eyes, shake my hand.” Wilson extended his hand.

Danhausen put out his hand too. Miz “debated” and then Miz shook Danhausen’s hand. Danhausen started to curse Wilson but Miz leveled him with the microphone. Miz and Wilson beat down Danhausen since it was all a trap. Miz gave him a Skull Crushing Finale. Wilson hit his big elbow drop from the top and the heels celebrated.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: If you didn’t see that attack coming you haven’t watched enough WWE. That said, it was well executed by all parties. It will be curious to see who befriends Danhausen in his battle with Miz and Fudd Wilson now.)

– Royce Keys was getting a pump with some cables as he was up next. [c]

– A Blake Monroe “Coming Soon” vignette aired with her in a bathtub.

(4) ROYCE KEYS vs. ANGEL (w/Berto)

Angel threw his vest into Keys’s face to try and get an advantage. But it didn’t work. Keys threw him to the floor. Berto tried to distract Keys too but that didn’t work either. Keys hit a running splash in the corner, then knocked Berto off the apron. He caught an Angel cross-body and planted him on the top rope. Keys picked him up and hit a spinning powerslam off the second rope. Keys hit the Ultimate Spinebuster and covered for the easy victory.

WINNER: Royce Keys in 2:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Another squash for Keys to show off his power and dominance.)

– New Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton started to be interviewed by Cathy Kelley in the back. Chelsea Green interrupted, standing out of her wheelchair (while calling it a miracle) and offered to take Stratton out for martinis for Stratton’s birthday. Stratton passed. Kiana James and Giulia walked up and James said she had to do her job and asked for a rematch for Giulia. Stratton challenged James for next week instead.

– Crew members were setting up for something in the ring by bringing out the Gingerbread man costume. [c]

– Royce Keys and Jacob Fatu talked in the back. Keys said they’ve known each other for 14-15 years. He said he’s still the same guy and they reminisced about some old times. Keys said that now that Roman Reigns and the Usos were back on top, that they would take what they want. He told Fatu to werewolf himself up and go up on top and prevent them from taking food of his table. He speculated whether being in WWE made Fatu forget the smell of the streets. They shook hands. Fatu started to walk away but Talla Tongs attacked Keys. Fatu tried to help but Talla and Solo took out Fatu too.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Strong segment and interesting development. Keys spoke very well and now we know that he and Fatu are friends. That will be a fun dynamic to explore moving forward.)

[HOUR THREE]

– Sami Zayn came out in street clothes as they replayed the segment from last week where he was disguised as the Gingerbread man and attack Lil Yachty and Trick Williams. The Gingerbread man was standing in the ring next to Zayn. Zayn said he loved coming to Tulsa. He talked about how he went to the Bob Dylan center today and told a story of how when Dylan started using an electric guitar people turned on him and booed him. He said he could relate and told the crowd he still didn’t know what he did to deserve to be booed. He once again said his Sami Zayn ride-or-die fans are still in the house tonight and watching from home. He said he could handle some boos, but not being disrespected. He mentioned Trick Williams prompting the crowd to chant for him.

Zayn said that Trick was just like the Gingerbread man: a shell of a man wearing a costume. Zayn said it was easy to be like Trick, but it was hard to do what Zayn did by leaving it all in the ring year in and year out. Zayn said that when he looked at the Gingerbread man all he see is disrespect and that Trick Williams isn’t taking him seriously. Zayn wanted to hit G-bread but then seemed to have second thoughts since that is ridiculous. He went to shake G’s hand instead but then kneed him in the ginger snaps. Zayn dropped and elbow on him and pummeled him as Tessitore ridiculed his decisions (and probably questioned his career choice). Trick Williams rand down and punched Zayn down. He wanted to hit the Trick Shot but Zayn escaped into the crowd.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Zayn remains one of, if not the best, overall performer in WWE. He really didn’t ever do anything to make the fans turn on him. But now that they have he is being so indignant and is in full-blown heel mode. Now they just need to make sure Trick goes into full-blown babyface mode too .)

– Nia Jax and Lash Legend were interviewed by Byron Saxton. They talked about how they lost at Wrestlemania because they prepared for both Bellas, not to mention that they didn’t get pinned either. [c]

– Cathy Kelley tried to get a word from Trick Williams outside the Trainer’s room. Trick came out and was mad that Zayn took out Lil Yachty and the Gingerbread man. He said that they have a rematch against each other for the United States Championship at Backlash. Trick said that when he wants something he “gets that ass.” A doctor came out and made a sign that apparently meant that the Gingerbread man was dead.

(5) BRIE BELLA & PAIGE (c) vs. THE IRRESISTIBLE FORCES (Nia Jax & Lash Legend) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Legend started off by overpowering Paige, landing a splash that earned a quick nearfall. Jax tagged in and continued to beat down Paige. Paige tagged out and Brie entered via missile dropkick. Barrett said that Brie needed to stick and move as Brie hit a strong running knee with Jax laying on the ropes. Legend tried to pull Brie to the floor from the outside, which led to Jax knocking her to ringside. [c]

Legend cut off a Brie attempt to tag out until Brie hit a hurricanrana and tag Paige back in. Paige reminded everyone that this was her house before hitting several knee strikes from the apron to Legend. Paige went for a cross-body off the top but Legend caught her. Paige made a blind tag and hit the Paige-turner. Brie hit a Bella-buster and covered for a two-count. Jax tagged in and squashed Brie. Jax wanted to hit the Annihilator but Paige kicked her feet out from under her while she was perched on the ropes. Brie covered her for the one…two…three.

WINNERS: Brie Bella and Paige in 7:00. Bella and Paige retained the Tag Team titles.

– They showed a hilarious In Memoriam graphic for the Gingerbread Man. It said 2026-2026 and Rest in Pieces. The crowd was audibly sad. So were the announcers. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It’s a shame he’s gone because he’s more over than like half the roster.)

– Next week on Smackdown:

Gunther is LIVE.

Kiana James vs. Tiffany Stratton (Women’s U.S. Championship)

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley vs. Fatal Influence

Funeral for Gingerbread Man (hosted by Trick Williams)

– Sami Zayn complained to Nick Aldis about the funeral. He said it was a joke. Aldis told him to have a modicum of respect because everyone was grieving. Aldis confirmed that Zayn would get his title rematch at Backlash. Zayn exited and Danhausen entered demanding a match against the Miz and Kit Wilson. Aldis said he’d give him a tag match at Backlash if he could find a partner. Danhausen didn’t like that because it was work but said he’d do it.

– The Usos entered through the crowd for the main event. [c]

– Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga entered, still without the rest of the injured MFT

(6) THE USOS (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) vs. SOLO SIKOA & TALLA TONGA

Talla dominated Jey Uso early using his sheer size and power. Solo wanted in so Talla tagged him. Jey was able to tag out after an enziguri and Jimmy hit Solo with a leaping forearm smash in the corner as Jey held Solo in place. Solo caught Jimmy off the top and turned it into a spinning slam. He hit his running hip attack as they went to a picture-in-picture break. [c]

After dominating during the break, Talla rolled Jimmy back into the ring and tagged Solo back in. Solo told Jimmy to take his ass back to Raw. Solo charged into a boot but Talla leveled Jimmy with a clothesline from the apron behind the referee’s back. He tagged back in and hit a legdrop. The announcers put over Talla’s agility for being as tall as he is. Talla knocked Jey off the apron the ringside. Solo tagged in and lined up Jimmy for the Samoan Spike. Jimmy escaped Talla’s clutches and threw Solo to the floor. Jimmy crawled to Jey, who was back up on the apron, and made the hot tag. Jey dove through the ropes to take care of Talla. He went up top and hit a cross-body but Solo kicked out at one. Jey hit some yet punches, a superkick and a spear. He covered but Talla made the save.

The match was breaking down as the Usos hit stereo superkicks on Talla and clotheslines him over the top to the floor. Jimmy went for a suicide dive through the ropes but Talla clocked him. Jey jumped off the apron but Talla caught him and threw him into the ringside barricade. He threw Jimmy into the steel steps and cleared off the announce desk. Suddenly, Jacob Fatu arrived on the scene from crowd and took out Talla. He hit him with the steps and then got in the ring to confront Solo. He used the heralded Tongan Death Grip on Solo. Talla broke it up and wanted to chokeslam him on the desk. Fatu grabbed him in the Death Grip and gave him a Samoan drop through the desk. The crowd erupted for Fatu.

Fatu cautiously got in the ring where the Usos awaited. The crowd chanted for the OTC. Fatu spasmed and walked right between the Usos and back up the ramp. Wade Barrett said that Roman Reigns has a massive problem at Backlash in Jacob Fatu. Fatu told the Usos to tell Reigns that he was going to dog walk his ass at Backlash.

WINNERS: No Contest in about 12:00.

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