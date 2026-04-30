FREE PODCAST 4/30 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Exploring why fans disliked Cena, Ziggler’s new look, Lethal’s release, TNA rebranding, Angle, Hogan, Flair, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Apr. 21, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and James Caldwell, they discuss TNA’s plans to run outdoor house shows this summer and the departure of Jay Lethal. Also, live callers chime in with questions about why so many fans dislike John Cena, the new-look of Dolph Ziggler, TNA’s potential changes and what Eric Bischoff said about the reports, who might return to WWE some day among three big former names, when did titles get devalued, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss ratings for Tough Enough and The Ultimate Fighter plus Vince McMahon and WWE struggling over the years to branch out beyond the core product.

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