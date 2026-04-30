TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (4/30): Hardy vs. Vincent, Kazarian vs. Elijah, Allie Returns

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TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

APRIL 30, 2026

SYRACUSE, NY AT UPSTATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY ARENA

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week.

-Weekly show open.

(1) JEFF HARDY vs. VINCENT

Jeff stomped Vincent at the bell. Jeff did a dive from the apron to the floor on Vincent. Back in the ring, Jeff caught Vincent with a kick. Vincent worked on Jeff’s back. They traded punches. Jeff hit a series of moves on Vincent and got a two count. Jeff suplexed Vincent. Vincent attacked Jeff’s back and got a two count.

Vincent went to the top rope and the lights went out. When the lights came back on, “Broken” Matt Hardy was in front of Jeff. The lights went back out. When they came back on, Jeff was on the top rope and Vincent was laid out in the ring. Jeff hit the Swanton Bomb for th pin. Dutch carried Vincent up the ramp.

WINNER: Jeff Hardy in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The action was okay, but the big news is that Broken Matt is back, which should add some spice to this feud.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Frankie Kazarian about his match with Elijah later tonight. Frankie talked about being in the first X Division, Steel Asylum, and King of the Mountain matches and he won them all. He said he would win the first ever Walk With Elijah match tonight too. Frankie left and Gia had a look of doubt on her face. [c]

(2) MUSTAFA ALI (c)(w/Order 4) vs. ADAM BROOKS — TNA International Title match

They traded the advantage early and battled on the floor. Ali caught Brooks with a rolling neckbreaker. Brooks did a dive to the outside on Ali. Back in the ring, Brooks continued on offense. Ali escaped a charging Brooks in the corner. Ali gave Brooks the 450 splash and got the pin.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: They packed a lot into a short match. A nice win for Ali and Brooks impressed in that short time.)

-Eric Young cut a promo outside. He said all he has done is evolve and adapt. He challenged EC3 to face him next week in a no rules match. [c]

(3) ROSEMARY & ALLIE & MARA SADE vs. TESSA BLANCHARD & VICTORIA CRAWFORD & MILA MOORE

This was Allie’s in-ring return in TNA after seven years. Rosemary and Crawford started the match. Hannifan said that Allie’s return proves that anything can happen in the Undead Realm. Rosemary suplexed Crawford. Allie bit Crawford. Mara did a dive from the top rope to the floor on her opponents. [c]

Allie made the hot tag and ran wild on everyone. Mara took Mila down. Rosemary gave Mila a spear. Allie gave Mila a Codebreaker and got the pin.

WINNERS: Allie & Rosemary & Mara Sade in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The commercial took up a big chunk of this match. I wasn’t that big a fan of the Undead Realm stuff, but it was good to see Allie back and she received a nice reception.)

-The Injury Report featured Mike Santana, Trey Miguel, Frankie Kazarian, and Elijah. [c]

-Santino Marella did a taped promo and said that he’s been cleared of all charges from going into the Knockouts locker room. He said that he saw what happened with Leon Slater & Moose vs. The System. He ordered a tag team match with even sides for next week. He also said that Nic Nemeth and KC Navarro would face The System in a tag team title match. Finally, he said that Arianna Grace would face Lei Ying Lee in a title rematch, with Xia Brookside banned from ringside.

Santino also noted that he was saved by his star witness, Indi Hartwell, then he introduced her. Indi walked to the stage in the arena and said that her suspension was over too. She said she had unfinished business with Arianna Grace.

-Mike Santana promo. He talked about his match with Rich Swann last week. He said that they represented TNA. Nic Nemeth walked in with this Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy. He teased cashing it in and winning the title. He said it would leave Santana with nothing. [c]

Daria Rae talked to someone remotely, who told her that Santino and Indi weren’t suspended anymore. Indi walked in. Daria told her that she knew Indi was Santino’s star witness, but to be careful, because Indi’s contract is coming up soon.

(4) HOME TOWN MAN vs. MR. ELEGANCE (w/The Elegance Brand)

The Concierge brought out Mr. Elegance. HTM got the early offense. HTM gave Elegance an airplane spin into a cutter. HTM punched Elegance on the ropes as the Elegance Brand protested. Elegance gave HTM a spinebuster and a splash for a two count. The Elegance Brand slapped HTM and rubbed a jersey in his face. HTM fired up and made a comeback.

HTM dropped an elbow on Elegance. HTM gave Elegance a crossbody block for a two count. Ash got on the apron and distracted HTM. Ash closed her eyes and ended up kissing a HTM mask. HTM put the mask over Ash’s face. Elegance used the distraction to hit his finisher and get the pin to remain undefeated.

WINNER: Mr. Elegance in 7:00.

-Rosemary, Allie, and Mara celebrated their win backstage. Rosemary said there was more work to be done. She asked Mara how she liked the Undead Realm and Mara liked it. Mara and Allie danced. Mara and Allie hugged Rosemary when she reluctantly danced. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed a somber Lei Ying Lee at a restaurant. Lee said she didn’t want the title shot anymore and she wanted to go back to China. Tommy Dreamer sat with them and said Lee was a warrior and she would make everyone proud because everyone believes in her. The pep talk worked and Lee teared up and thanked Tommy and Gia. She agreed she was going to win. Tommy and Gia patted her on the back.

-TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater walked to the ring for a promo. He talked about nearing his goal of becoming the longest reigning X Division champion of all-time. Then he discussed Cedric Alexander. He said Cedric hasn’t been in his prime since Slater was in elementary school. He said he would give Cedric another shot at the title. He vowed to beat Cedric for a third time.

Cedric walked to the stage. He called Slater a child and a fake champion. He said he deserved another title shot. Cedric said that Slater might not make it past next week’s tag team match… or even tonight. At that point, The System attacked Slater from behind. Moose walked down the ramp for the save. He took The System down one by one. Slater dropkicked Brian Myers. Moose powerbombed Myers onto the rest of The System outside of the ring. He was going to go after Alisha Edwards, but Eddie Edwards pulled her out of the ring.

-Frankie Kazarian and Elijah were shown on their way to the ring. [c]

-Ryan Nemeth cut a backstage promo and complained about not teaming with Nic next week. The camera revealed that he was sitting next to AJ Francis, who questioned how he got in. AJ said he didn’t care about the Nemeth family drama, but he wanted them to leave KC Navarro to him.

(5) ELIJAH vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

This was a Walk With Elijah match, meaning they were tied together with an alleged guitar strap and the wrestler who drags the other to all four corners and touches all four turnbuckles is the winner. Per the rules, the match started backstage. They went face to face and the referees attached them to the leather strap. They traded punches and Elijah threw Frankie into a rail. The fight continued. Frankie put hand sanitizer in Elijah’s eyes, then slammed a door on his arm. Elijah continued to threw Frankie into various backstage objects. Elijah picked up Frankie and headed towards the ring. [c]

When the action returned, Elijah and Frankie were fighting in the crowd. Elijah hit Frankie with the strap. Frankie whipped Elijah with the strap. In the ring, Frankie put on the Chicken Wing. They both touched the turnbuckles while Elijah was in the hold. Frankie took Elijah to the mat.

Elijah caught Frankie with a leaping knee. Elijah whipped Frankie with the strap. Frankie recovered and touched three corners; Elijah stopped him from touching the fourth. Elijah went on offense and gave Frankie the Tombstone. Elijah touched three corners, then smashed a guitar over Frankie’s head. He touched the fourth corner and got the win.

WINNER: Elijah in 17:00.

(D.L.’s Take: I give them credit for trying a fresh match concept, especially one that (kinda) tied into Elijah’s gimmick. The match itself was decent and very physical. They both worked hard. With that said, hopefully this will conclude the feud.)