WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, JUNE 15, 2026

Where: BALTIMORE, MD. AT CFG BANK ARENA

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,591 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,278. The arena has a capacity of 14,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Dominik Mysterio vs. Oba Femi – King of the Ring Semifinals match

Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinals match

Chad Gable vs. Rusev

Charlotte Flair vs. Roxanne Perez

Roman Reigns to return to Raw

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (6/8): Tomachick’s alt-perspective report on Penta vs. Rey Mysterio in dream match for IC Title, latest KOTR and QOTR tournament matches, Oba promo

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE star Drew McIntyre lands a role in a Russell Crowe movie