WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: MONDAY, JUNE 15, 2026
Where: BALTIMORE, MD. AT CFG BANK ARENA
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,591 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,278. The arena has a capacity of 14,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Dominik Mysterio vs. Oba Femi – King of the Ring Semifinals match
- Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinals match
- Chad Gable vs. Rusev
- Charlotte Flair vs. Roxanne Perez
- Roman Reigns to return to Raw
Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (6/8): Tomachick’s alt-perspective report on Penta vs. Rey Mysterio in dream match for IC Title, latest KOTR and QOTR tournament matches, Oba promo
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE star Drew McIntyre lands a role in a Russell Crowe movie
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.