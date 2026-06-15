NXT FEUD TRACKER: Brandler’s look at the latest developments with Tatum Paxley, Tony D’Angelo, Lola Vice, Paker-Nattie, Troy-Lennox, more

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The following is analysis of the latest feud developments through the June 9 episode. With the Great American Bash (GAB) less than three weeks away, the latest edition of NXT was designed to provide direction for that PLE.

WOMEN’S NXT NORTH AMERICAN TITLE: Champion Tatum Paxley

On this week’s NXT Episode, Zaria fought Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Title. Zaria was given the Brock Lesnar playbook—F5’s, German suplexes, and spears, and she followed it perfectly. Tatum was a great opponent. She had plenty of offense and showed great resilience throughout the match. Tatum successfully hit a Coast to Coast for a near fall. At the end of the match, both Zaria and Paxley did some nice reversals, but it was Zaria with a spear on the floor and a final F5 that gave her the title win.

Brandler’s Bit: The commentary at the beginning of the match telegraphed the title change. Comments such as “Paxley has held the title for almost 100 days” and “She is one of four wrestlers to not lose in 2026” were punctuated so loudly by Vic Joseph that any fan knew that Paxley was going to lose. I am glad they’ve gone “all in” with Zaria. She looks and acts very differently than every woman on the NXT roster.

NXT MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE: Current champion: Tony D’Angelo.

Nakuru, the former Evil of NJPW, went against Mason Rook to determine the number one contender for D’Angelo’s title. Both men fought hard, hitting big maneuvers throughout the match. At the end of the match, Kam Hendrix appeared which distracted Rook. Nakuru hit his “Entering the Abyss” finisher giving him the win and title match at the GAB. Later that night Nakuru gave Tony D a card which in Japanese meant “trick” and set up a “face-to-face” matchup on next week’s NXT.

Brandler’s Bit: Nakuru vs. Tony D is a great match for the GAB. It seemed premature to have Mason Rook in this high a profile match this soon in his NXT tenure. The commentary team compared Rook to Bam Bam Bigelow which seems like a perfect comparison. Rook and Hendrix have unfinished business stemming from their tag match a few weeks back. I suspect that match will happen within the next few weeks.

NXT WOMEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE: Current Champion: Lola Vice

The NXT women also had their number one contender match as Kendal Grey went against Kelani Jordan. Grey, a former college wrestling champion, has been on the fast track to the top. She is super-smooth in the ring. She demonstrated this in this match with the highly athletic Jordan. Jordan continued to show her gymnastics pedigree by hitting RVD’s 5-star frog splash for a near fall late in the match. Grey hit her “Shades of Grey” finisher out of nowhere to make her the number one contender. She will face Lola Vice at the GAB.

Brandler’s Bit: Did you know that Kelani Jordan has never had an NXT Heavyweight Title match and that she has beaten Grey two times in her career? It seems that the commentary desk is giving the fans more statistics to give the telecast a little more sport in addition to the entertainment. The match was full of counters which made the outcome unpredictable. Wren Sinclair, Grey’s bff (still on crutches) stayed backstage so that she wouldn’t be a distraction. In the match at the GAB, will Sinclair join Grey for the title match? Will she influence the outcome of the match, either purposely or “accidentally”? I’ve enjoyed the way NXT has put layers into this story.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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MID-CARD FEUDS

WOMEN’S MID-CARD FEUDS

On tonight’s show, they replayed the video of Jaida Parker’s confrontation with Nattie. Parker broke into “The Dungeon” and began fighting Nattie. This angle set up their long-awaited match which will occur next week.

MENS MID-CARD FEUDS

Fraxiom (Fraser and Axiom) vs. Romeo Moreno & Noam Dar

Fraxiom returns to NXT to take on the new tag team of Moreno & Dar. Axiom, who is originally from Spain and was a mentor for Moreno when Romeo was first starting out. This was a fast-paced match with all four hitting flying moves in and out of the ring. Fraxiom wins with their “golden ratio” finisher.

Brandler’s Bit: At the end of the match, Fraxiom stated to Dar “I think you found your tag team partner.” The Dar/Moreno pairing could be a great addition to a lackluster division

Jasper Troy vs. Dion Lennox (w/Griffin)

The two remaining Dark State members (since James was taken out by Saquon Shugars last week) took on the newcomer Jasper Troy. Troy was beaten up by Dark State last week, so this was a payback match for him. Troy has great size and great potential, but is not ready for longer singles matches. Lennox got the pinfall, taking advantage of a missed Vader Bomb. After the match, Shugars got on the video board to distract Dark State. Shugars, baseball bat in hand, attacked Griffin from behind.

Brandler’s Bit: This match was a great way to keep up the Shugar’s revenge tour as he is taking out his former comrades one by one. Will this lead to a Lennox vs. Shugars GAB match?

One other notable mid-card event occurred. Men’s NXT North American Champion Miles Bourne and former stable mate and friend Tavion Heights were discussing their next steps. They were interrupted by Jackson Drake of the Vanity Project (accompanied by Smokes, Balon, and Lockwood). Drake challenged Heights to a match with the winner getting a North American Title match.

Next week: Drake vs Heights, winner gets Miles Bourne.

Brandler’s Bit: As much as it would be new and spicy to have Drake go all the way and add gold to the VP, this narrative seems to be earmarked for the former friends to fight over the North American belt at the GAB.

Men’s Lower Card Feuds

Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels – Mr. NXT Pageant

They had both members compete in a 3-stage pageant which was used as filler between matches. This was won by Hill. Angels, full of ego and distraught over losing, beat up Hill with his cane. He later pasted Shiloh with repeated chairshots

Brandler’s Bit: This skit was reminiscent of the fillers that WCW did during their Clash of Champions specials. On one hand, the pageant was very different from typical NXT angles. On the other hand, it seemed like a time-waster to get to the inevitable Hill vs Angels match. If we think about where this could go, I’m thinking total “old school.” How about revisiting the UWF Tuxedo match of “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan vs. Ted DiBiase?

THE FINAL BIT

This was a great episode of NXT. The main reason I enjoyed it so much was because four out of the five matches had clean finishes. The Nakuru vs. Rook had the usual WWE trope of distraction leading to a finish. In addition, the booking has a solid direction. Matches have a purpose since they are pointing towards the GAB. In fact, we already know that both the Men’s and Women’s Heavyweight title matches have been set. I suspect that the other titles will get firmed up by next week. Thank you, NXT, for giving the fans booking direction and anticipation of big matches.