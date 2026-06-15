WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (6/10): Mog Squad (Agrams & Rivera & Ball) vs. Mathers & Holloway & Rourke. PJ Vasa vs. Karmen Petrociv, It’s Gal vs. Cutler James

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WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

JUNE 10, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Blake Howard

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Correspondent: Chuey Martinez

-The show opened with a recap of the chaos that closed last week’s show involving Karmen Petrovic and P.J. Vasa throwing down on the VIP couch.

– “Earlier today”, Marcus Mathers and Sam Holloway talked about dropping The Mog Squad when they heard a commotion. They ran over to find Cappuccino Jones lying on the floor. The moggers were shown in the background, watching as Holloway and Mathers called for medical.

(1) P.J. VASA vs. KARMEN PETROVIC

Petrovic used her speed advantage to avoid Vasa at the beginning of the match, then cinched in a leglock, which Vasa escaped by dribbling Petrovic’s head off the mat a few times. Vasa whipped her into the corner and splashed her before playing basketball with Petrovic’s head again. Vasa went for a sidewalk slam, but Petrovic flipped over and turned it into a cutter-type maneuver. With Vasa on the floor, Petrovic executed a suicide dive to the outside to take her foe down. Back in the ring, Petrovic dropped her with a series of kicks, then delivered a Petrofier kick that didn’t quite keep Vasa down. She had to throw in a second Petrofier to seal the deal.

WINNER: Karmen Petrovic at 4:20.

(Miller’s Take: I really thought the returning Vasa would take this one, but I was fooled. Vasa has a good look, but she’s a bit vertically challenged when it comes to being a monster heel. With Petrovic, I believe what you see now is what you’ll get. It was a decent little match, but Petrovic will be lucky to make it back to NXT. Vasa, I’m afraid, is destined to main event a high school gym near you.)

-Peter Rosenberg confirmed that Cappuccino Jones was officially out of the 6-man tag team match later and wondered aloud who would step in to take his place. Blake Howard plugged the It’s Gal Open Challenge for tonight. [c]

-In the back, The Mog Squad were patting themselves on the backs when they passed by Elijah Holyfield. Jacari Ball congratulated him on his debut last week, then made some snarky remarks about him as they walked away. Holyfield snapped back, “What did y’all say?”, then confronted them. They backed off pretty quickly when Holyfield threatened them with severe bodily harm.

-Tristan “Mr. England” Angels made his ring entrance and exclaimed, “Orduh, orduh, orduh” before putting himself over. He started running down Chazz “Starboy” Hall, pointing out that he had the physical stature of a child. Starboy’s music hit as he entered the ring. Angels asked him why he was in the ring and why he was wearing denim. Hall reached into his bib overall pocket and pulled out a slap that had Mr. England’s name written all over it. They scuffled briefly, with Hall quickly outclassing Angels, who retreated to the floor while yelling at Hall that he messed up now.

-In the back, Marcus Mathers was on the phone with somebody. He hung up and told Sam Holloway that the person he was talking to was just as upset about the Cappuccino situation. Holloway said The Mog Squad had no idea what they were in for.

-It’s Gal made his ring entrance and told the dummies to step up to the open challenge. The lights went out, and spotlights began flashing as the fans reacted to the surprise acceptance of the challenge by DarkState’s Cutler James.

(2) IT’S GAL vs. CUTLER JAMES

It’s Gal looked taken aback and nervous as James made his ring entrance. He blasted out of the corner at the bell with two dropkicks that staggered James, but got taken down with a shoulder tackle. James wrenched his head, then bounced it off the turnbuckle pad. James missed a charge into the corner, then got schooled by Gal with some fancy offense before stopping him cold. Outside the ring, James landed a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker before a very quick commercial break. [c]

Back to the action, James was in full control after some power moves. He smacked Gal around a bit before Gal fired back with some forearms and landed another dropkick. He ran back into another tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, followed by a big swing from James. Cutler hit a popup uppercut for a two-count, then settled into a mat hold. Gal fought his way back up, but got kneed in the gut coming off the ropes. James pitched Gal outside the ring, but ran into the ring post when Gal moved out of his way.

Back in the ring, Gal nailed a big springboard dropkick off the top rope for a near fall. Gal yelled, “C’mon, dummy!” before lifting him up and delivering a gutbuster. He followed a discus clothesline with a flying press, but James caught him with another backbreaker. He landed a helicopter slam on Gal for the win.

WINNER: Cutler James at 8:29.

(Miller’s Take: This ain’t your Oba Femi Open Challenge. It’s Gal is a loveable blowhard who refers to himself in the third person like he’s the greatest thing since pepperoni on pizza. I see Gal losing a lot of these open challenge matches before he finally wins one and then becomes somehow even more insufferable than he already is, but in a highly entertaining kind of way.)

-After the match, Chuey Martinez caught Cutler James after the match at ringside. James said he would dominate every brand in WWE.

-Braxton Cole cut a promo on Harlem Lewis. He told Lewis he got him a job as a janitor at one of his dad’s commercial properties in Omaha, NE. He said he’ll get used to the smell of sewage and even got him a mop with a sling so he wouldn’t have to wait for his arm to heal. [c]

– “Earlier today”, Romeo Moreno asked Noam Dar to team with him against Kam Hendrix & Harley Riggins, which Dar accepted. Rosenberg said Foreman Thatcher made it official.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Coast to Coast” with Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(3) THE MOG SQUAD (Max Abrams & Santi Rivera & Jacari Ball w/C.J. Valor) vs. MARCUS MATHERS & SAM HOLLOWAY & AARON ROURKE – 6-Man Tag Team Match

The crowd popped for the introduction of the Evolve Champion as the replacement for the injured Cappuccino Jones. The face trio immediately rushed the ring and unceremoniously ejected The Mog Squad before the match started. Once order was restored, the bell rang with Ball and Mathers facing off. Rourke tagged in as Rosenberg spoke of the history of Rourke and Mathers as a tag team. Rivera tagged in and got tossed around as Rourke and Mathers reminded us of their teamwork expertise. The very large and deceptively agile Holloway tagged in and began demolishing Rivera. He dropped a unique springboard elbow for a near fall. Once again, the heels were evicted from the ring before they cut to a quick commercial break. [c]

Back in the ring, Mathers was working over Rivera until Abrams distracted him long enough for Rivera to knock him off the turnbuckle. A brief referee distraction allowed The Mog Squad to work over Mathers on the floor before throwing him back in the ring. Abrams took the tag to continue the assault, then decided to let Ball have a little fun with him, too. The Moggers did a great job keeping Mathers isolated from his partners for a bit, but the hot tag was soon made to Holloway, who entered the ring in wrecking ball mode.

Abrams managed to cut him short with a disaster kick, which led to the heels once again triple-teaming their opponent. Abrams scored a two-count after a hard blow in the corner, but Holloway fought back. Abrams hopped on his back to apply a sleeper, but Holloway came back to life. He backdropped Abrams into Rivera and made the hot tag to the champ, who came in with a purpose. Rourke landed a double missile dropkick on Rivera and Ball, then tagged Holloway, who landed an amazing suicide dive to the outside on all three Mog Squad members.

Chaos broke out in the ring, with everyone hitting big moves until it was just Abrams and Holloway. Rivera hit a shining wizard on Holloway, but Mathers broke up the pin with a 450 splash. It came down to Abrams and Rourke, who traded stiff offense mid-ring until Rourke landed a tornado kick. Mathers kicked everyone off the ring apron, then landed a cannonball over the top rope to The Mog Squad on the floor. Valor distracted Mathers long enough for Abrams to hit the Main Objective for the pin.

WINNERS: The Mog Squad at 15:44.

(Miller’s Take: This was a longer-than-usual main event for Evolve, but the match flowed smoothly, even if it was a bit repetitive in a couple of spots. The Mog Squad is the shiny new toy of Evolve after the departure of The Vanity Project to NXT. The champ was protected, but the numbers game was too much for our heroes to overcome. Maybe Cap will recover soon and we can have that 8-man tag we all want to see.)

-After the match, Abrams snatched the Evolve title belt from the hands of Rourke and lifted it over his head as The Mog Squad retreated to the back. Rourke looked like he was ready to murderized Abrams as Rosenberg announced that Abrams vs. Rourke had been made official for Succession III in two weeks.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Other than the surprise mini-invasion of DarkState, there wasn’t much memorable to this one. Vasa vs. Petrovich was there, but that’s about it. The main event was well executed and equally well received by the Evolve faithful. Succession III is on the horizon, and I look for it to deliver. Honestly, Evolve has enough talent to make Succession a two-hour event, but for now, we’ll take what we can get. See you next week!