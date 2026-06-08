WWE RAW RESULTS (6/8): Tomachick’s alt-perspective report on Penta vs. Rey Mysterio in dream match for IC Title, latest KOTR and QOTR tournament matches, Oba promo

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WWE RAW RESULTS

JUNE 8, 2026

PARIS, FRANCE AT ACCOR ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX (2 ET / 11 PT)

REPORT BY ROBERT TOMACHICK, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

[HOUR ONE]

-Raw opened this episode with a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower and thr surrounding area of Paris, France. They showed some of the fans outside cheering with excitement then cut to some of the wrestlers entering the arena. Michael Cole went through the card for tonight as they walked in.

-A quick recap of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring qualifying matches from the prior week showed.

-Oba Femi made his entrance to a thunderous crowd. The crowd screamed his name and did his strut as he made his way to the ring. Oba thanked the fans as they kept chanting his name. He started off his promo by saying Paul Heyman believes in spoilers not predictions. After that he said he would run through any man in the company, and he will win the King of the Ring tournament. The crowd exploded in cheers. Femi said 2026 was the year for collecting trophies but he still had to collect the head of the beast, Brock Lesnar. Oba pointed out that Brock has not been seen since their last match.

He called Brock a cheater and then promised to settle the score. Dominik Mysterio’s music started playing and he came about halfway down the ramp. The crowd booed Dominik as he tried saying Oba should be worried about his next qualifying match against him. Oba started gesturing that he couldn’t hear Dominik over the chanting Oba’s name. Dominik stood on the outside of the ring and told Femi that he would be the one to win King of the Ring and Oba should bow down now and respect his mustache. JD McDonagh showed up behind Oba and struck him with a chair which did absolutely nothing to Oba.

JD tried striking Oba again, but Femi punched the chair into JD’s face, knocking him out of the ring. As Femi reached out of the ring to grab JD, Dominik hit him with a 619. Mysterio jumped from the top rope but was caught by Oba and thrown across the ring. JD saved Dominik by yanking him out of the ring. AS they made their way to the back, Oba promised Dominik he would introduce him to his daddy.

(Robert’s Recap: Great promo by Oba Femi, the crowd was itching to chant his name. His promo got over the fact that Brock is a part timer without stating he was a part timer. Having Dominik come out and get booed like that was fun to watch. The crowd in Paris is hot, and both of these guys gave them a fabulous first fifteen minutes of a show. JD might not be the best henchman, but he sells just as good as anyone else in the locker room. Once he splits from The Judgement Day and becomes babyface, the sky is the limit with him.)

-Cole introduces the French announcers.

-Cole and Graves discuss the main event from last week, Rollins vs Breakker as the highlights were shown.

-Jackie Redmond interviews Seth Rollins backstage. Seth paused as the crowd sang his song and then started by bringing up that the last time, he was in Paris, he was champion. Seth said The Vision is now behind him and he has his eyes on the King of the Ring tournament. He told Jackie that he wanted win back the title he made famous. He stared into the camera before saying he had a date down the line with Roman Reigns. Rollins said Roman can not beat him and that can’t win by himself.

(1) ALEXA BLISS vs. BECKY LYNCH vs. LIV MORGAN vs. CHELSEA GREEN – Queen of the Ring First Round Fatal Four-Way match

Alexa Bliss was the first entrant to come out. [c] Chelsea Green was making her way down the ramp as they came back from a break. The third woman out for the match was Becky Lynch leaving Liv Morgan as the last woman to make her entrance. Cole scolded Becky as she walked down the ramp for crying about losing her Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Italy. Liv rolled out of the ring as the match started leaving the other three women to battle. Green was dumped to the outside which left Becky in the ring with Alexa. Liv made her way back in but was quickly shoved out by Bliss. Liv and Alexa were on the outside as Chellsea leaped from the top rope to take them down. Becky showed up and threw Chelsea into the ring post. [c]

All four women are back in the ring. Green and Bliss worked together to incapacitate Becky and Liv. Green then turned on Bliss. All four women trade shots as Bliss and Becky work over Liv. Graves translated the crowd cheering “only two.” Liv hit a powerbomb on Green and went for the cover but was broken up by Bliss’s Twisted Bliss. Alexa went for the cover on Liv but was broken up by Becky. Bliss and Becky battle in the ring as Bliss tried getting a quick pin but it was only a two count. Morgan took a Sister Abigail from Bliss but Becky broke up the pin. Becky then hit the Man Handle Slam on Alexa. Green broke up that pin and hit the Prettier on Becky Lynch. Liv rolled Chelsea Green up and took the win.

WINNER: Morgan in 9:00 to advance.

(Robert’s Recap: As many people know by now, Chelsea Green has been so underused in the recent booking. She is somebody the crowd is ready to get behind. Hopefully she can get a much-deserved push. Liv winning seemed like the right call if WWE decides to pin her against Raquel in the tournament. Becky losing the match could send her on a down spiral considering she lost her championship a couple of weeks ago. Overall, an excellent women’s match. Fatal Four matches can get a bit ugly, but when you have the talent that this match had, you had to expect nothing but a quality outing from them.)

-Corey Graves put over TripleMania in September.

-Cole and Graves discuss the upcoming match between Penta and Rey Mysterio. WWE plays a video package hyping the match.

-Penta gets ready for his match backstage as Gable shows up. He told Penta he was sorry for disrespecting Lucha Libre and the culture. Penta suggested Chad talk to someone if he was really sorry. [c]

-Cole puts over the Saturday Night’s Main Event show happening September 6.

-Montex Ford meets up with Rollins in the locker room and wished him luck in his qualifying match tonight. Rollins thanked him before The Usos showed up to talk. Jey warned Seth to be careful when talking about The Bloodline. Seth responded by calling out Jimmy for not being in the tournament. Jacob Fatu paces behind Jey and Jimmy. Seth said his beef was strictly with Roman and not the entire family. Rollins called The Usos Roman’s bag boys which caused Jey to demand Jacob beat up Rollins. Fatu stared Rollins down and then walked off.

-Cole announced the Intercontinental Champion match is next. A video package explaining the match played.

-Bayley and Lyra talked about winning the Intercontinental Championship tonight. Becky walked away after wishing Lyra luck.

(2) SOL RUCA vs. LYRA VALKYRIA – Intercontinental Title match

Sol Ruca made her way to the ring. [c]

Lyra Valkyria came out to the approval of the crowd. Alicia Taylor announced the competitors. Sol started the match by getting Lyra to the ground which Lyra quickly countered. The match reset with both women countering each other. Sol dodged Lyra’s offense using her gymnastic abilities. Michael Cole mentioned Finn Balor trained Lyra. [c]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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[HOUR TWO]

Lyra and Sol trade shots in the middle of the ring. Ruca took control of the match and hit a missile drop kick. A running knee from Sol led to a two count. Lyra interrupted Sol as she jumped to the top rope and hit a leg drop to the back Ruca’s neck as she was hanging on the ropes. A close two count and Lyra was in full control of the match. A few reversals and Lyra ended up rolling Ruca for another two count. Sol hit the Sol Snatcher and successfully defended her Intercontinental Championship. Lyra was visibly disappointed after the match.

WINNER: Ruca in 10:00 to retain the IC Title.

(Robert’s Recap: Both of these women are still trying to master their craft and at times throughout the match it showed. Credit both of them for putting on a good match. However, it was pretty evident that both of them could benefit from more time in the ring. They are both young stars and have plenty of time to progress and hone their skills.)

-Micahel Cole said Jacob doesn’t want to do Roman’s bidding. Highlights from Roman’s Acknowledgement Ceremony aired.

-Jey and Jimmy confronted Jacob Fatu about what happened with Seth Rollins. Fatu said he acknowledged Roman not Jimmy and Jacob. Fatu told them they should be more worried about LA Knight.

-LA Knight walks backstage past Alpha Academy to cut a promo. [c]

-Cole announced this is the finale of the WWE European Tour.

-Knight came out to the ring. Knight didn’t catch the microphone that was tossed to him. LA mentioned his qualifying match on Smackdown this coming Friday against Jey Uso, Finn Balor, and Royce Keys. Knight went on to say Roman’s empire is crumbling. He also called out The Usos for following Roman. LA Knight continued by saying he knows Roman’s family will get involved in his match against Roman if he wins the King of the Ring tournament. He also called out Adam Pierce for showing favoritism towards Roman. He ended his promo by wishing everyone in the match luch, especially Jey Uso. Jey’s music started playing. The crowd went crazy while “yeeting” along to Jey’s entrance. Jey told LA to stay in his lane and have him a warning shot. Knight interrupted Jey’s music as he walked to the back to wish Jey luck and then told Jey he didn’t care about The Bloodline family. Jey was ready to fight but Jimmy came and stopped him.

-Gable confronted Rey and Dragon Lee to apologize. Rey and Dragon assured Gable that everything was okay after watching the Mask vs Mask match.

-Penta made his entrance. [c]

-Cole talked about Fanatics Fest.

(3) PENTA vs. REY MYSTERIO – Intercontinental Title match

Rey entered the ring and shook hands with Penta. Alicia Taylor announced both competitors. The match started off quickly in true Lucha Libre style. Rey hit a springboard moonsault onto Penta to the outside. [c]

Both men trade shots in the middle of the ring. Penta has the upper hand and starts Rey over in the corner. The crowd started chanting “Lucha Libre” after Penta flipped over the ropes onto Rey. Penta delivered a backstabber and pinned Rey for a two count. Rey hit a tornado ddt for a two count. Rey hit a unique 619 on the outside of the ring and then a sunset powerbomb throwing Penta into the barricade. [c]

Penta went for a Penta Driver, but the screen blacked out. Penta still has control and hit the Penta Driver for a near fall. Rey intercepted a Mexican destroyer and hit the 619 on Penta for a very close two count. Both Luchadores meet in the middle of the ring and trade punches. Rey coulddn’t complete the 619 and got hit with the Mexican Destroyer for the three count. Rey and Penta tried shaking hands, but Rusev and Ethan Page came to beat both Luchadores. Dragon Lee came out to make the save, bt was outnumbered. Rusev ripped the mask off Rey Mysterio as Penta covered his face. Chad Gable came out and took down both Page and Rusev.

WINNER: Penta in 13:00 to retain the IC Title.

(Robert’s Recap: About as good a match as you’re going to get with these two stars, Rey always fails to show his age when hes in the ring. Who better to challenge Penta for the Intercontinental Championship than one of the most famous Luchadores in history. Althought the outcome was pretty easy to determine; this was a fun match to watch. Adding Chad Gable into the mix gives us an idea of his direction post El Grande Americano.)

-Raquel Rodriguez discussed her qualifying match for next week in a video package.

-Talla Tonga is shown getting ready for his qualifying match.

-An advertisement for Night of Champions was displayed on the screen. [c]

-A video package for Iyo Sky talking about her Queen of the Ring match is played.

-Cole announced Roman will be back on Raw next week and discussed next week semi finals match between Dom and Oba.

-Roxanne told Liv she was right and she hopes Liv gets to face Raquel in the finals so The Judgement Day can’t lose. Dominik and JD walked into the clubhouse. All three left while Roxanne stayed behind.

[HOUR THREE]

-Seth Rollins made his entrance to the ring. [c]

-An advertisement for SummerSlam played.

(3) SETH ROLLINS vs. RICKY SAINTS vs. TALLA TONGA vs. JE’VON EVANS – King of the Ring opening round match

Rickey Saints made his way to the ring. The last competitor out was Je’Von Evans. The match started by Ricky Saints taking out Rollins, Saints went out of the ring after Seth. Tolla took out Evans as Rollins made his way back into the ring. Evans returned to the ring to help Seth double team Talla Tonga. Saints interrupted Rollins which led Tonga to take care of Evans. Tonga and Ricky have formed an alliance to take out Seth and Je’Von. Tonga broke the alliance quickly by hitting Saints with a big boot. Tonga military pressed Evans over the top rope onto Rollins and Saints. [c]

Saints drove Tonga into the post as Rollins came over to help. Saints and Rollins worked together to take out Tonga. Tonga came back and grabbed Saints and Rollins by the neck, but a flying Evans jumoed over the barricade and took out Tonga. Ricky and Seth battled it out in the ring while Evans and Tonga were down on the outside. Evans came back and hit a red dot on Rollins for a two count. Rollins tried a buckle bomb but got flipped into the corner. Saints came back and hit The Revolution on Evans for a close two count. Seth hit the pedigree on Seth, but Tonga interrupted the count.

Je’Von hit a huge splash to the outside on everyone. Tonga cleared the announcers table but threw Evans through the other announce. Rollins immediately hit The Stomp on Talla. Seth jumped from the barricade and hit The Stomp on Tonga and the hit it on Saints in the ring. Seth had the match won but Austin Theory pulled the referee out of the ring before he counted to three. Montez Ford came down to take out Theory, but Bron hit The Spear on Seth. Evans hit the OG Cutter onRicky Sainrs for the win.

WINNER: Evans in 16:00 to advance in KOTR.

(Robert’s Recap: An interesting choice in winner. Je’Von is a rising star in the company but having him win over Seth will certainly have some people talking. Either way, the semi-finals for the King of the Ring tournament are now set. Even when Evans botched, he had the maturity to keep going and not try the same move. Ricky Saints is another one that showcased just how important he can be to the WWE. This to me was Talla Tonga’s best match so far in the WWE. He played his big man role in the match excellently. Seth thought he was done with The Vision, but it’s apparent The Vision is not done with him.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: These international crowds truly make the shows much more enjoyable to watch. The energy they have brought to every show over the past few weeks is something I always miss when they get back to the states. Not hearing “WHAT” chants shows these crowds have a lot of respect for the performers in the ring. It will be a bit disappointing when Raw airs from Rhode Island next week. The King and Queen of the Ring qualifying matches were beyond my expectations.

Multi-wrestler matches like a Fatal Four-way can get messy and spot heavy, but these matches had some fluidity to them and the pairings just worked. It felt everyone was showcased and they all belonged in the ring with each other. It feels like The Bloodline story is starting to pick up, seeds have been planted between Jey and Jacob, and it seems like Roman’s list of enemies keeps growing. The women didn’t seem like they were highlighted as much as they should be, but I suppose that’s what happens when you stuff your Women’s Champion in the Queen of the Ring tournament. At this point it would only make sense to have Liv face Raquel in the final. A good showing today as we inch closer and closer to SummerSlam.