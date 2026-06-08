FREE PODCAST 6/8 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell talk state of Divas Division, post-WWE Draft fallout, Zach Ryder cameos, Tough Enough finals, WrestleMania, Lesnar, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the May 20, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch Livecast with host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell took live calls for most of the live hour including discussion on the previous night’s Raw, the post-draft WWE fallout, Kharma’s newsworthy promo, Tough Enough, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow they discussed Brock Lesnar’s surgery, an anonymous G.M. theory, Zach Ryder’s cameos, the state of the Diva Division, WrestleMania’s buyrate, and more.

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