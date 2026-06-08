FREE PODCAST 6/8 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & Barbati talk King of the Ring and Summerslam possibilities with Roman, Oba, Lesnar, Cody, more, plus full show review (104 min.)

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SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Nicholas Barbati. They discuss the latest developments with the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring, with a lengthy focus on possible scenarios for KOTR and how it could shape Summerslam’s top men’s matches. Plus a review of other segments and matches including LA Knight’s strong promo, Montez Ford and Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio challenging Penta, and more.

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