VIP PODCAST 6/8 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Penta vs. Rey for IC Title, KOTR and QOTR matches, Oba calls out Brock, Knight calls out Reigns, Sol vs. Lyra, more (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 8 edition of WWE Raw featuring another King of the Ring and another Queen of the Ring first round matches, plus a strong Oba Femi promo calling out Brock Lesnar’s cheating and a strong LA Knight promo calling out Roman Reigns’s history of cheating. Also, Penta vs. Rey Mysterio for the IC Title, Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria for the IC Title, and more.

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