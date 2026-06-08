FREE PODCAST 6/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Worse or Better (Episode 9 – All Elite Women): Steph & Josh examine the women’s division in AEW, from the optimism of their inception to the uncertainty of the present (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this PWTorch Dailycast series titled “Worse or Better,” Josh White and Stephanie Chase discuss one aspect of today’s pro wrestling scene and compare it to a previous era or eras and decide if today is… worse or better. Stephanie and Josh discussed the optimism surrounding AEW during their initial press conference and what that might mean for the women’s division. They marched through each year of the company’s history, noting significant events and pivotal female wrestlers as the quality fluctuated, but the amount of time dedicated to the women remained largely the same. Upon arriving at the present day, Josh and Steph considered whether their initial optimism had faded and made a determination on whether the women’s division in AEW is currently worse or better.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com