WWE RAW RESULTS (6/8): Keller’s report on Seth vs. Je’Von vs. Saints vs. Talla, Becky vs. Green vs. Bliss vs. Morgan, Sol Ruca vs. Valkyria, Penta vs. Rey for IC Title, Oba appears

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WWE RAW RESULTS

JUNE 8, 2026

PARIS, FRANCE AT ACCOR ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX (2 ET / 11 PT)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

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[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with an aerial view of Paris, France including the Eiffel Tower followed by cheering fans outside the arena earlier. Then they cut to clips of wrestlers arriving including Penta, Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee, Sol Ruca, Liv Morgan, and Je’Von Evans as Cole hyped the four-way tournament matches.

-A video recap aired Oba Femi and Dominik Mysterio advancing the King of the Ring tournament last week. then Iyo Sky and Raquel advancing in the Queen of the Ring tournament last week.

-Oba Femi made his ring entrance. The fans sang his name. Oba said he and Paul Heyman don’t agree on much, but they share in common that they don’t believe in predictions, but they do believe in spoilers. He said he’s going to plow through everyone in the tournament and he’ll beat whomever ends up in the finals at Night of Champions. He said there is one trophy he has yet to collect, and that is the head of Brock Lesnar. He said they are 1-1 and he is nowhere to be seen. He said he returned in the most underhanded way possible. “He cheats, he hits me from behind, he attacks when I’m not looking,” he said. He said all he’s seen the last three weeks isn’t a released beast, but a big bad bitch. He said he Lesnar can’t stay away forever, “so when I see you, I will settle the score.”

Dominik Mysterio’s music played and he made his entrance. Dom walked out and told Oba, “You don’t rule anybody.” He said while Oba is worried about Brock, he should be worried about him. “Let me ask you a question,” Dom said. “How long have you been here, rookie?” Dom stepped onto the ring apron and told Oba to “bend the knee and respect the stash.” JD McDonagh came up behind Oba and smashed him with a chair across the back. Oba absorbed it with barely a flinch and then turned and punched the chair into JD’s face. Dom leaped at Oba, but Oba caught him and threw him to the mat. JD yanked Dom to safety before Oba’s follow-up. Oba said Dom messed up. “We all know that Rey Mysterio is your father,” he said. “Next week, I will introduce you to your daddy.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Whatever the “It Factor” is, Oba continues to show he has it in a way that few wrestlers in history have had. He has an authority and command of himself that is attractive to fans. I loved that he called out Lesnar for cheating and underhanded tactics, as that’s such a key – especially when Oba is the messenger – of restoring an essential key in pro wrestling storytelling, which is that heels deserve to be booed in part because they disgrace the method of finding out who the best wrestler is by cheating and they are sore losers who attack people from behind. Dom had crazy fun heel heat here and viewers are going to tune in to see Oba deliver on his promise to destroy him.)

-They went to Cole and Corey Graves at ringside. They showed clips of last week’s Seth Rollins win over Bron Breakker and Seth spearing Heyman through a barricade.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Seth Rollins backstage as fans sang his theme.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Seth Rollins vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ricky Saints vs. Talla Tonga – King of the Ring First Round Fatal Four-Way match

Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green – Queen of the Ring First Round Fatal Four-Way match

Penta vs. Rey Mysterio – WWE Intercontinental Championship match

Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria – WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Oba Femi to open the show