VIP PODCAST 6/8 – Greg Parks Outloud! A review of the four-part Netflix documentary “Hulk Hogan: Real American” – What worked, what didn’t, and more (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a review of the Netflix documentary series Hulk Hogan: Real American. Greg takes you beat by beat through the episodes and also talks about what’s missing from the documentary, in addition to the most interesting aspects of it.

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