WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: MONDAY, JUNE 8, 2026 – 2PM EST / 1PM CST
Where: PARIS, FRANCE AT ACCOR ARENA
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that ??? tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for ???. The arena has a capacity of 20,300spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Seth Rollins vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ricky Saints vs. Talla Tonga – King of the Ring First Round Fatal Four-Way match
- Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green – Queen of the Ring First Round Fatal Four-Way match
- Penta vs. Rey Mysterio – WWE Intercontinental Championship match
- Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria – WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match
- Oba Femi to open the show
Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (6/1): Reigns-Fatu segment, Oba responds to Lesnar loss with big win, King and Queen tournaments begin, Breakker vs. Rollins
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Former WWE Co-President George Barrios on leaving the company with Michelle Wilson, Vince McMahon’s emotional reaction to the news, returning to be a TKO board member
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