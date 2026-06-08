WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, JUNE 8, 2026 – 2PM EST / 1PM CST

Where: PARIS, FRANCE AT ACCOR ARENA

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that ??? tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for ???. The arena has a capacity of 20,300spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Seth Rollins vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ricky Saints vs. Talla Tonga – King of the Ring First Round Fatal Four-Way match

Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green – Queen of the Ring First Round Fatal Four-Way match

Penta vs. Rey Mysterio – WWE Intercontinental Championship match

Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria – WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Oba Femi to open the show

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (6/1): Reigns-Fatu segment, Oba responds to Lesnar loss with big win, King and Queen tournaments begin, Breakker vs. Rollins

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Former WWE Co-President George Barrios on leaving the company with Michelle Wilson, Vince McMahon’s emotional reaction to the news, returning to be a TKO board member