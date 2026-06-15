AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (6/14): Praise for a complete show, Omega calls out MJF, Knight retains the TNT Title against Myron Reed, Death Riders survive a chaotic street fight, Maya World feels like a future star

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To help add context, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. With that said, let’s move into the high points of this week’s episode, starting with the most significant moments.

HITS

THE WOMEN WERE THE STORY OF THE NIGHT

AEW’s women took center stage throughout the night. Instead of being limited to one segment, their presence was woven across the entire broadcast.

Hikaru Shida advanced in the TBS Championship picture with a strong outing against Zayda Steel. Persephone continued to build momentum after her victory over Julia Hart. Athena remained one of the company’s most protected stars, dispatching Tiara James before shifting attention toward Maya World.

The main event reinforced that focus. Marina Shafir turned in one of her strongest performances as part of the Death Riders, and Trish Adora stood out in a chaotic environment.

Three women’s singles matches, Shafir’s standout main event, and a memorable post-match with Maya World made this one of AEW’s strongest recent showcases for its women’s division.

When fans ask for stronger women’s booking, they often mean this— not just more time in one segment, but a meaningful presence throughout the show.

MAYA WORLD FEELS LIKE A FUTURE STAR

Sometimes wrestling succeeds less through titles or wins and more through moments that capture genuine emotional investment.

Maya World’s post-match promo from this past Wednesday accomplished something rare in wrestling: it gave the audience a reason to believe in a true underdog story.

Time will tell if AEW adjusts plans, but Maya World is taking advantage of this opportunity.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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COLLISION FELT LIKE A COMPLETE WRESTLING SHOW

This episode of Collision earns the highest compliment I can offer: it felt complete.

Kenny Omega opened the show by calling out MJF and immediately set the stakes, giving viewers a reason to stay invested. The Young Bucks competed in a meaningful tag match. The TNT Championship was defended. The Death Riders ended the night with a violent street fight.

Most importantly, top talent were given room to speak. One common criticism of Dynamite has been the lack of longer promos. A collision is better when it lets wrestlers breathe rather than rush segments. This episode showed that approach best.

Jake Doyle’s upset win over Mike Bailey was a big surprise. Whether this starts a bigger story remains to be seen, but it gave fans much to talk about after the show.

This was among my favorite non-C2 editions of Collision because it highlighted AEW’s roster depth without overcrowding.

MYRON REED CONTINUES TO DELIVER THE UNEXPECTED

Some wrestlers are reliably good. Others consistently push boundaries and surprise viewers. Myron Reed increasingly belongs in the latter group.

With fans having unprecedented access to wrestling, producing a truly unique moment is rare. Yet Myron Reed creates one nearly every match.

Kevin Knight kept the TNT Championship, but Reed stole attention again. His athleticism is clear. What sets him apart is creativity. He doesn’t just perform impressive moves, but always finds new ways to surprise an audience that’s seen it all.

Wrestling thrives when it sparks awe. Myron Reed keeps delivering those moments.

AEW DID NOT TREAT THIS LIKE A THROWAWAY SHOW

AEW understood the environment surrounding this broadcast. With the NBA Finals, the College World Series, and other summer sports competitions competing for attention, the ratings for this episode may not fully reflect the show’s quality.

AEW refused to treat Collision as expendable, despite the competitive environment.

Instead, AEW packed the card with recognizable names, key stories, and real progression. Fans can spot filler television. This episode never felt like that.

Some shows are built to survive tough weekends. This one was structured to thrive.

MISSES

None.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 5

MISSES: 0

FINAL THOUGHTS

Collision thrives without imitating Dynamite; its value lies elsewhere. By giving AEW’s extensive roster space and presenting varied styles and stories, the show fulfills a unique purpose.

In a weekend crowded by major sporting events, AEW could have easily treated this episode as filler television. Instead, it delivered one of the strongest non-C2 editions of Collision in recent memory.

Some shows are designed to survive a difficult weekend. This one still felt designed to thrive.

WRESTLING HISTORY

On this day in 2009, Mitsuharu Misawa, one of the most revered and influential professional wrestlers in history, passed away.

PODCAST PLUG

Be sure to check out the Collision Café I host with PWTorch’s Taylor Halley, available exclusively to PWTorch VIP members.

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