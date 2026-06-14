FREE PODCAST 6/14 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell with Raw analysis, MITB predictions, Styles-Cena, TNA Slammiversary, Roster Split, WWE heel depth, TNA Hall of Fame (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (6-14-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They talked about the previous night’s Raw with a focus on the Ambrose Asylum reunion of The Shield and the A.J. Styles-John Cena contract signing, plus TNA Slammiversary and TNA’s financial difficulties, MITB predictions, some Roster Split conjecture, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answered email questions on a range of topics, mostly focused on the roster split in WWE, the previous night’s Raw, the MITB PPV event, predictions on TNA’s latest Hall of Fame entrant, and more.

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