FREE PODCAST 6/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: Jay Lethal joins Ryan and Tyler to talk about 18 months of being a pro wrestler during the pandemic, being ROH centerpiece, more (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the June 17, 2021 episode of Podcast of Honor, Jay Lethal joined the show to discuss his time in pro wrestling over the last 18 months, what it is like to be The Man of a major company, and how he is looking forward to live fans at the Best in the World PPV. Ryan and Tyler also discuss this week in ROH media, as well as the news.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.