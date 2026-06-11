Vince McMahon, Janel Grant, WWE ask court to move sex trafficking lawsuit to private arbitration

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Vince McMahon, Janel Grant, and WWE have jointly asked the court to cancel a hearing scheduled for June 16 and move the sex trafficking lawsuit against McMahon and WWE to private arbitration.

The motion that was filed jointly by all parties with the court says all parties want to focus on “progressing the potential arbitration agreement.” The motion is currently waiting approval from a Judge Sarah F. Russell. It is normal for a judge to approve such requests when all parties jointly make a motion.

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McMahon and WWE have been pushing to move the case into arbitration due to a clause in Grant’s nondisclosure agreement with McMahon that was signed in 2022. If the case goes to arbitration, it would take it out of the public eye. Prior to the joint filing today, Grant had argued that the arbitration clause shouldn’t be enforced because she was coerced into signing the NDA under duress.

The Full text of the motion follows:

“PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the parties respectfully submit this joint motion for a short adjournment of the upcoming hearing on Defendants’ Motions to Compel Arbitration and Plaintiff’s Renewed Motion for Leave to Serve Motion-Related Discovery, which is currently scheduled for June 16, 2026. The parties are in active discussions regarding a potential agreement to arbitrate the dispute in confidential arbitration that would moot those motions. They seek this relief in good faith, to avoid unnecessarily consuming the Court’s and the parties’ resources—and so they can focus on progressing the potential arbitration agreement. The Parties respectfully propose that the Court temporarily adjourn the hearing and allow them to file a Joint Status Report within 21 days.”

Grant’s lawsuit was filed in January 2024 and included allegations of sex trafficking and sexual abuse againt McMahon and WWE. After the lawsuit was filed, Vince McMahon submitted his resignation from all his roles in WWE and TKO. McMahon has denied the allegations from Grant. WWE was also alleged to be negligent in allowing the abuse against Grant to take place.