FREE PODCAST 6/11 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & McNeill discuss WM28 predictions, TNA Fantasy Wrestling League, Kharma’s controversial segment, Luger, Pirated PPV Feeds, X Division bungling, ROH, Raw (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the June 1, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch Livecast with host Wade Keller and Pat McNeill, they take live calls for most of the hour including TNA Fantasy Wrestling, Lex Luger and the Torture Rack, Pirated PPV Feeds, X Division Bungling by TNA, Kharma’s controversial segment on Monday, ROH’s TV clearance, and more. In the VIP Aftershow, they discuss more about Raw, make WrestleMania 28 predictions, and answer VIPer questions on a wide range of subjects.
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