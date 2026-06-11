VIP PODCAST 6/11 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Grant-McMahon lawsuit, TKO-Shareholder lawsuit, UFC at the White House, AEW and WWE TV reviews, Dominion preview (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Analysis of the two legal developments this week – Janelle Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon moving to arbitration and out of the public eye, and the TKO shareholder’s lawsuit reaching settlement.

The latest on the UFC event at the White House this Sunday and the media coverage of MMA. Also, a preview of the line-up and a review of last weekend’s UFC Fight Night

A preview of New Japan Dominion

Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite

A review of NXT on USA from this week with better in-ring action than usual

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the latest King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring developments and Cody Rhodes-Gunther-Sami Zayn.

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

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