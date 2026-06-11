VIP PODCAST 6/11 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Grant-McMahon lawsuit, TKO-Shareholder lawsuit, UFC at the White House, AEW and WWE TV reviews, Dominion preview (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Analysis of the two legal developments this week – Janelle Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon moving to arbitration and out of the public eye, and the TKO shareholder’s lawsuit reaching settlement.
- The latest on the UFC event at the White House this Sunday and the media coverage of MMA. Also, a preview of the line-up and a review of last weekend’s UFC Fight Night
- A preview of New Japan Dominion
- Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite
- A review of NXT on USA from this week with better in-ring action than usual
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the latest King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring developments and Cody Rhodes-Gunther-Sami Zayn.
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip-
Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@
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