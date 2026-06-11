FREE PODCAST 6/11 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Meyers talk Reigns-Rey, Reigns-Usos, Seth and Bayley, Otis’s beard, more with live callers & emails (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (6-11-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Meyers from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including follow-up and a major Hell in a Cell development with Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio, more Reigns-Usos drama, “Ding Dong, Hello!” returns with Seth Rollins as Bayley’s guest, Chad Gable vs. Montez Ford, Otis debuts sans beard, another Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match, and more.
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