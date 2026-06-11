VIP PODCAST 6/11 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Georgia Championship Wrestling from early ’80s, New Japan Super Juniors, Sid & Warrior, Ron Simmons-Rock, vintage wrestler footage (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Why doesn’t Georgia Championship Wrestling from late-’70s and early-’80s get more attention?

Responding to a few “points of defense” regarding Sid and Ultimate Warrior

What wrestlers from the past would you want to see their entire match library of unrecorded matches suddenly become available to watch from all of history?

New Japan’s Best of the Super Juniors, You, Juniors Kasai, House of Torture

Did Ron Simmons ever have a problem with The Rock stealing the spotlight in The Nation of Domination?

What current TNA or NWA wrestler or ECW wrestler from the past would be a fun and effective plug-n-play wrestler for a nine month main event journey in WWE?

Should part-time champions become more common due to successes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar?

Has WWE missed the chance to get the most out of Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns?

Would it benefit WWE to send wrestlers to work for other smaller companies?

Are the wrestlers in their 40s getting so much TV time costing some younger rising stars a chance to shine such as Dominik Mysterio and Ilja Dragunov?

What are Todd’s favorite Royal Rumbles, WrestleManias, King of the Rings, Summerslams, and Survivor Series events?

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

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