VIP PODCAST 6/11 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Georgia Championship Wrestling from early ’80s, New Japan Super Juniors, Sid & Warrior, Ron Simmons-Rock, vintage wrestler footage (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Why doesn’t Georgia Championship Wrestling from late-’70s and early-’80s get more attention?
- Responding to a few “points of defense” regarding Sid and Ultimate Warrior
- What wrestlers from the past would you want to see their entire match library of unrecorded matches suddenly become available to watch from all of history?
- New Japan’s Best of the Super Juniors, You, Juniors Kasai, House of Torture
- Did Ron Simmons ever have a problem with The Rock stealing the spotlight in The Nation of Domination?
- What current TNA or NWA wrestler or ECW wrestler from the past would be a fun and effective plug-n-play wrestler for a nine month main event journey in WWE?
- Should part-time champions become more common due to successes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar?
- Has WWE missed the chance to get the most out of Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns?
- Would it benefit WWE to send wrestlers to work for other smaller companies?
- Are the wrestlers in their 40s getting so much TV time costing some younger rising stars a chance to shine such as Dominik Mysterio and Ilja Dragunov?
- What are Todd’s favorite Royal Rumbles, WrestleManias, King of the Rings, Summerslams, and Survivor Series events?
Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip-
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