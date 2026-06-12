AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (6/10): I hated Jericho-Ciampa opening segment, MJF and his many challengers, Swerve vs. Brody, Ospreay’s backstage promo, Thekla’s vignette promo, Maya World

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HITS

MJF AND HIS CHALLENGERS

AEW is continuing to do a great job making the World Title the main focus of Dynamite week after week. From all of the challengers swarming around MJF, to the announcers building up the importance of the Owen Hart Tournament, it’s been very fun to watch.

Mark Briscoe and Pac had a great match that featured some terrific mat wrestling to go along with some physical blows and cool spots. It was a joy to watch. Briscoe built upon his solid promo from last week and I like how he went to the boss to set up a big cage match for Forbidden Door so he could earn a shot at MJF’s title.

MJF has played the heel champion to perfection. He continually tries to get out of matches against wrestlers who beat him in the past. He attempts to use his stature to make decisions and makes it clear he does not need friends and has all the money, which gives him the power (in his head).

The story also gives us a glimpse into the future where we know somewhere down the line, MJF will have to face Briscoe, Andrade, Kevin Knight, and perhaps Kyle Fletcher.

WILL OSPREAY’S BACKSTAGE PROMO

The Will Ospreay joining with the Death Riders to rebuild him into a champion is still the best story of the year by AEW. They have set this up so well and have had some amazing and compelling backstage segments featuring Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega. The video of Ospreay recorded after beating Mark Davis was masterful. It continued to show Ospreay in a sympathetic light where he really bares his soul to the camera and earns the love from the fans. He put over Davis, saying he was stronger than ever before, which makes his victory seem more impressive. Ospreay has come such a long way in the way he is able to connect with fans and to see him console Alex Windsor at the end was a perfect exclamation point.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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SWERVE STRICKLAND VS. BRODY KING

First, there should have been some backstage interviews or video packages for each guy to help promote the match and its importance. That said, the match did not disappoint and was the slugfest most thought it would be. Swerve and Brody continue to be underrated in their ability to adjust their style to face any opponent. This had a bit of everything. I’m not sure if Brody knocked himself out a bit on the suplex from the top midway through the match. Either he fought his way through it or he is one hell of a seller.

The match started slow, but really picked up and did get the crowd going by the end. Swerve’s house call from the top rope was sick and the finish made Brody look pretty good despite losing. It was a very solid main event of a decent show.

QUICK HITS

– Jon Moxley had a nice physical battle with Shane Taylor, but after introductions, it was difficult for the crowd to get into the match because Taylor and his group has not been featured enough, or at all, on Dynamite and do not have the wins to back up being an actual threat to Mox.

– The Mercedes Mone video package was good, but I’m disappointed she came back as the exact same character she was before when she wasn’t as over as she should have been. I would have rather her come back humbled and as a babyface.

– It was cool to see Darby Allin return so soon to confront Kevin Knight. I would have thought he would need more than a couple of weeks to rest, but it’s Darby!

– I felt both good and bad for Maya World after her upset win over Skye Blue in the Owen Hart Tournament. First, it’s a shame that Saree was unable to participate and it was clear that she was going to beat Blue so this made sense. I felt awful for Maya when it was revealed she lost her brother within the last week. They had Renee Paquette tell the TV audience, but it did not seem like the crowd knew in the arena, so they were flat for nearly the entire match and Maya did not get the pop for winning like she should have. They should have found a way to let the fans know so they could get behind her. It’s nice that Tony Khan was able to give Maya this win and I’m sure it meant a lot to her and her family after a difficult week.

– Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door? Yes please!

QUICK MISSES

– The Thekla video package summing up her issues with Stardom was well done, BUT it went by so fast and they had new video in there where apparently Thekla had a run-in with the owner or president of Stardom. I couldn’t tell you who it was because it was not clear. If they had something happen that was newsworthy, why not have the announcers set it up and say something like, “Hey, did you see this last week? Thekla got into it with… .” I think that would be far more effective in building up this Thekla vs. Stardom idea, which I think is a great idea.

MISSES

JERICHO-CIAMPA OPENING SEGMENT

Tomasso Ciampa has one of the coolest entrances in AEW. That’s the only positive thing I can say about this segment. This was not for me. To me, it was a throwback to an eye-rolling WWE segment anytime between 2005-2020, and perhaps now as well, but I haven’t followed WWE for a while. To be a true alternative to “Sports Entertainment,” AEW should be avoiding segments like this. For those who liked it, I will not judge you, but it wasn’t even good material. It was classic – and I don’t mean that in a good way – Chris Jericho trying to get the crowd to chant dumb things to annoy his opponent.

This also should not have opened the show. Jon Moxley is the hometown guy and, even though the crowd was mostly dead the entire night, it would have made sense to start the show with the guy who would get the best reaction.

In addition, I loathe bully culture. It makes me sick and I am tired of wrestlers bullying commentators. Ciampa should not need to threaten Tony Schiavone. It’s 1990s wrestling and something that should be left in the past.

I like Ciampa and think he can be a great heel for the company, but acting like a cliche heel having a temper tantrum because some of the fans were calling him “Tommy” does not help him, especially when this feud is done.

To be clear, I HATED this segment.

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