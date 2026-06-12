AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/10): Adams’ alt-perspective on Jericho-Ciama, Shane Taylor Promotions, Overlapping Storylines, Swerve vs. Brody messiness,

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AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JUNE 10, 2026

CINCINNATI, OHIO AT ANDREW J BRADY MUSIC CENTER

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER ADAMS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

The show opened with shots of the arena, cheering crowds, and exploding flames. Tony Schiavone stood in the ring and welcomed Tommaso Ciampa.

Excalibur mentioned that Ciampa was the only person to win a championship on his first night in AEW. A video played from Collision highlighting Tony’s claim that Ciampa was better than Jericho. Excalibur said it was made under duress, and that it doesn’t matter.

Ciampa interrupted Tony, and he told him to tell the crowd in Cincinnati that he is better than Jericho. Ciampa said he would break Tony’s back if he didn’t claim that Ciampa is better than Jericho. Just after Tony relented and said it, Jericho’s music hit, and he entered the stadium. Ciampa yelled as the crowd cheered and the music played. “Cut the music. No! No!” Ciampa screamed.

Ciampa asked Jericho, “What do you have to say for yourself?” Jericho said he wanted to find out whom to talk to about fighting someone with hair. The crowd chanted, “Bald!”

After an intense and angry conversation, Jericho changed course and reintroduced himself by saying, “Hi. I’m Jericho.” Ciampa responded that he knew Jericho from his entire career. Jericho called him “Tommy,” and the crowd joined in, “Tommy!” Ciampa said even his mother didn’t call him Tommy. Jericho asked, “Your mother? You mean, Tommy’s Mommy!” The crowd joined in this as well!

Jericho wanted to know why Ciampa hated him. They got face to face, and when Ciampa said he believed Jericho thought everything was a joke, Jericho got closer and said this wasn’t a joke. He explained that the reason Ciampa disliked him is because he isn’t Jericho. He told Ciampa to pull the stick out of his ass before he shoved it up even further, then called him Tommy again. The crowd chanted, and Jericho and Ciampa began throwing punches. Security came into the ring to break them up. Jericho was on the ramp, but Ciampa broke free and charged him. They had to be seperated once again.

-Commentary said that Sareee wasn’t cleared to wrestle, so Maya World would be taking her place.

-Backstage, Don Callis and Kevin Knight arrived. Renee Paquette approached them, but Callis took over interviewing and said he would ask questions. Andrade approached and inquired about his title shot. He confronted Callis about Kevin Knight and asked, “Are you with him or are you with me?” Knight and Andrade faced off, with Knight saying that he was the real champ. Callis said he would get the title shot for Andrade.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. SHANE TAYLOR – AEW Continental Title match

Death Riders music began to play, and the camera showed Mox and Marina Shafir getting ready outside. They entered, and Don Callis said Mox was getting a heroes welcome, as this is his home town. Shane Taylor arrived, with the whole of STP. They left, as continental rules dictate no outsiders allowed.

The bell rang 16 minutes into the hour. They began with a collar and elbow tie-up, with Taylor in control. After both men were in the corner, they both circled each other in the ring. Taz said Mox needed to get Taylor onto the mat, as Mox didn’t want to have a striking match with Taylor. Taylor choked Mox in the corner before breaking the hold. Both men met in the middle, exchanged blows, and then Taylor was sent to the floor. Mox dropkicked him from the apron and hit him with a suicide dive. Ringside, Taylor sent Mox onto the timekeepers’ table. They fought near it, then Taylor drove him through the table with a uranage before cutting to a commercial break. [c]

Back from the commercial, Taylor covered Mox’s face with the ring apron before landing a massive leg drop. He shouted, “Is this your king?” In the ring, Taylor smashed Mox in the corner before Mox fell face down. Mox stood, punched Taylor, flipped him off, and kicked him as Taylor charged. They exchanged blows in the center of the ring. Mox gained control with kicks and forearms, then bit Taylor’s face while controlling him in the corner. Mox placed Taylor on the turnbuckle, raked his back, but Taylor headbutted Mox to the mat. Taylor then landed a splash off the second rope as the 10-minute mark was announced.

Mox put Taylor in a sleeper hold, but Taylor escaped. Taylor went for a pin after a lariat, but Mox kicked out at two. Commentary said Taylor was wearing Moxley down. Taylor delivered several punches to Mox, who responded with forearms after standing to face Taylor. Mox pinned Taylor for two after landing a cutter, then transitioned to an armbar. Taylor controlled Moxley with mounted punches, but Mox managed to convert to an ankle lock before Taylor kicked him off. Mox landed a curb stomp, then a bulldog choke. Taylor submitted to Mox.

WINNER: Mox in 12:00, retaining the AEW Continental Championship.

After the bell, Taylor landed a sucker punch on Mox. Taylor grabbed a belt from Charlie Bravo and whipped Mox in the ring. Daniel Garcia emerged, but was overpowered. Marina ran in, but was hit in the leg with a kendo stick by Trish Adora. Taylor choked Mox with the belt, then drug him toward the turnbuckle as Taylor delivered another splash.

STP stood tall as they left up the ramp. Lee Moriarty looked quite relaxed given the circumstances.

(Adams’ Analysis: I love STP. As a watcher of Honor Club, I have been ready for their ascendancy. Placing them in conflict with the Death Riders is great booking, and this match showed the kind of raw chemistry they have together.)

-A video played about Mercedes’ return. She said she had watched champions come and go and get killed. She watched people fill her shoes but fail at it. She stated that no one would take the throne from her. She didn’t come back for redemption; she came back for the throne.

-Don Callis’s music played, and he announced he had an important announcement. “The newest member of the Don Callis family… the one you look up to, the Jet, Kevin Knight!” Commentators said no one could argue with Knight’s results, but recent questionable decisions had changed him. Knight spoke, thanking Don Callis for the welcome. He called Cincinnati a weird-ass city.

Knight said everyone should be upset with Darby for letting everyone down. “They might be mad at Speedball for breaking up Jetspeed.” He knew they weren’t mad at Knight and Callis linking up. The crowd chanted, “Fuck Don Callis.” Knight called out MJF, still wanting to become Jet Two-Belts. Instead of MJF, Darby’s music played. Darby returned and smashed Knight from behind with a skateboard. “I hope NY was worth it, bitch.” The Don Callis Family ran in, but Darby escaped outside the arena doors. The segment cut to commercial. [c]

-Back from commercial, Mark was talking with Tony Khan, who said, “I think it’s a good plan. Hit his music.” Briscoe entered the ring, then Pac emerged. Commentary said this match would be one for the ages.

(2) PAC vs. MARK BRISCOE

The bell rang at 43:00. A collar and elbow tie-up led to several writelocks exchanged and other catch wrestling.

Back and forth action led to Pac on the floor, and a scissor kick through the ropes sent Pac to the floor again. After battling, Pac set up a chair and delivered a brainbuster to Briscoe, crushing the chair. They cut to commercial. [c]

Back from commercial, Briscoe dominated Pac with punches and strikes, using his redneck kung fu until an elbow strike brought Pac down. After delivering a suplex to Pac, Briscoe put him on top of the turnbuckle and then slammed him down with a crossarm attack. He pinned Pac for two.

The action was back and forth, with both men trading blows and kicks in the center. Pac landed a sidestep German suplex after Briscoe was caught running the ropes.

An over-the-top-rope suplex by Briscoe took both men onto the floor. Briscoe quickly climbed and executed a neckbreaker before putting Pac into the ring and pinning him for 2.99.

Briscoe finished with a Jay Driller, pinning Pac for the three-count.

WINNER: Briscoe in 13:00

-After the match, he grabbed a microphone and called out MJF. He said he challenged MJF for a shot, but he said no because he’s afraid. “Just so you know, I have a direct path to a title shot, so why don’t you come out here so I can explain it to you better, Max.” MJF’s music played as they cut to commercial.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

-MJF emerged and said, “Cut my music.” He wanted to explain something to the people in the Midwest, emphasizing the “Mid.” MJF claimed he was the final word, the law, and that no one was more important than him. His final words to Briscoe were no. “In this business, they say a rising tide lifts all ships. Whether you like it or not, I am the rising tide of this company. If you come close to the BBB, you’ll be nothing but an anchor.” Taz agreed that MJF should protect the title from Briscoe.

MJF said friends were stupid, but money talked since it was the most important thing. The Lethal Twist attacked Briscoe, but he fought them off. He attempted a Jay Driller, but the Twist got out of there.

The Conglomeration ran out, made up of Tomohiro Ishii, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Orange Cassidy. They cleared the ring, and when the action quieted, Briscoe grabbed the mic. “You’re not the boss, you’re just an asshole.” He said he knew something MJF didn’t. He explained that the main event for Forbidden Door will be a six-on-six match inside a steel cage. If Briscoe’s team wins, he gets a title shot.

Andrade’s music hit, and he entered wearing his IWGP Global Heavyweight Title. He and MJF stared at each other.

(Adams’ Analysis: The mutli-layered approach to the heels and faces lately means the stories are overlapping. It’s very satisfying, and feels more organic than isolated feuds. Love this. And I love me some Ishii!)

(3) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. ANDRADE

Don Callis joined on commentary. Orange Cassidy was already in the ring.

Andrade and Orange Cassidy began by removing their pants. Cassidy took of his pants only to reveal another pair of identical pants. They traded blows back and forth. The match cut to commercial. [c]

Andrade took his customary selfie at ringside, but Cassidy leapt and overtook Andrade. Lio Rush emerged, requesting selfies with Cassidy and Andrade. Back in the ring, a tornado DDT by Cassidy was unable to secure the pin over Andrade. Eventually, Andrade landed a spinning elbow and performed the DM to beat Orange Cassidy.

WINNER: Andrade in 15:00

After the match, Andrade grabbed a mic. “Ohio…I have one question. How you know?”

– They aired a video of Will Ospreay after his match last week. He said he owed something to the Death Riders. Windsor came and cried in his arms before Will pushed the camera away. Commentary covered upcoming matches.

-Thekla’s video highlighted her firing from Stardom, ending with her saying, “I am declaring death to Stardom.” They cut to commercial. [c]

-Back from commercial, Mox and the Death Riders appeared. Marina said Trish needed weapons, but there wouldn’t be enough to stop them. Daniel Garcia proposed a 5-on-5 street fight for Collision. “I hope your friends will follow you through thick or thin, because they’ll have to follow you to hell,” he said.

(4) SKYE BLUE vs. MAYA WORLD – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match

A promo video from the Triangle of Madness led the match. Renee Paquette reported from the sidelines that Maya World was wrestling in honor of her recently deceased brother. The bell rang at 33:00. Skye Blue initially dominated, but Maya World resisted as they traded blows in the ring. Running the ropes, Maya World landed a cross-legged lariat to take Skye Blue down. She delivered a bulldog to Skye Blue on the turnbuckle.

Skye Blue dodged a leap from Maya World and then mounted her to deliver forearms until Aubrey Edwards pulled her off. Skye Blue pinned Maya for two after a swift suplex. Maya fought back from her knees, but Skye brutalized her with punches until Maya broke free from a fireman’s carry. On the ramp, Skye Blue landed a draping neckbreaker as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from commercial, Skye Blue pinned Maya for two after landing a thrust kick. Maya regained control, landing a double stomp to Skye’s sternum. In the center of the ring, Maya executed a German Suplex with bridge, pinning for two.

Skye landed a Liger Bomb, followed by a pinning attempt for two. Maya pinned Skye for two after a bridging suplex. Maya then landed a running knee, pinning for two. In the center of the ring, they traded elbow strikes and other offense. Both women were laid out on their backs in the middle of the ring.

Skye delivered her cutter, but Maya kicked out at 2.99. Skye Blue was visibly frustrated, but Maya landed a roll-up to pin Skye.

WINNER: Maya World in 11:00 to face Athena in the semifinals.

-Commentary highlighted the Forbidden Door. Zack Sabre Jr. was featured in a video package, during which he called out Kenny Omega. The commentators stated that Kenny Omega accepted the challenge, agreeing to face Sabre in a one-on-one match at Forbidden Door.

After the commercial break, MJF found Don Callis backstage, offering a cash prize to secure five people to fight alongside him at Forbidden Door. Kevin Knight advised, “Don’t look further than the Jet,” and mentioned he would help MJF if he was also guaranteed a title shot. MJF replied, “You want to lose again? You’ve got it! But if you lose again, there’s no other rematch.” Andrade pressed Don Callis about earning his title shot. Callis responded that he would get Andrade’s shot “on my word.”

(5) SWERVE STRICKLAND vs. BRODY KING – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semi-final

Swerve entered first, followed by Brody King. The bell rang at 54:00 into the hour.

Both men met in the middle and rapidly traded blows. Brody got Swerve in the corner, but Swerve evaded his charge. Over the top rope, Brody locked a sleeper hold and rag-dolled Swerve onto the ramp. Brody put Swerve in a chair to cannonball onto off the ramp, but as he ran, Nana stepped in his way. This allowed Swerve to evade the hit, set up a chair, and punch Brody in the face. Brody sat in the chair as Swerve landed a stomp off the apron. They cut to commercial. [c]

Brody had Swerve on the turnbuckles, but Nana grabbed Swerve’s boot to prevent the suplex. Swerve took control and tried to powerbomb Brody. He couldn’t, so he jumped out of the corner and then kicked Brody’s face. Swerve put Brody onto the top rope, then delivered a back suplex. The turnbuckle was exposed, and the fabric laid there in the ring.

[OVERRUN]

Brody ducked a House Call but Swerve landed a pop-up stomp onto King’s chest. Swerve did a handspring out of the ring, but Brody slammed Swerve onto the table. The camera cut backstage as MJF watched the match on TV. In the ring, Brody pinned Swerve for a two-count.

In the center of the ring, both men traded blows, with Brody landing very loud chops. Swerve answered back with forearms, but Brody maintained control.

Brody grabbed Swerve by the hair, but Swerve evaded and landed a house call. Brody stalked Swerve from behind, securing a chokehold on him.

Brody was bleeding, and Swerve called for a House Call, landing it. Brody stood on his feet, and Swerve delivered an avalanche House Call. He pinned Brody for a 2-count, but Brody kicked out at 2.999. The crowd chanted ‘Brody.’

Brody landed a back body drop. He then executed a Death Valley Driver on Swerve, hitting his legs on the exposed turnbuckle. Brody stalked to the corner, where Prince Nana fought with him. Brody put Nana in a sleeper hold, then landed a senton followed by a piledriver. Brody pinned, but Swerve kicked out at 2.999.

Swerve landed a Vertebreaker, pinning Brody for three after Nana hit Brody when the referee was distracted..

WINNER: Swerve Strickland in 16:00 to advance to Forbidden Door.

(Adams’ Analysis: This match was messier than it should have been given the performers, but Brody isn’t on Swerve’s level with crispness. Not an insult. Few are in my opinion. This match delivered though!)