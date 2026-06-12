WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (6/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FRIDAY, JUNE 12, 2026

Where: PROVIDENCE, R.I. AT AMICA MUTUAL PAVILION

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 6,769 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 14,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Lyra Valkyria vs. Sol Ruca vs. Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair – Queen of the Ring Tournament match

Jey Uso vs. L.A. Knight vs. Finn Balor vs. Royce Keys – King of the Ring Tournament match

Gunther to choose stipulation for his title rematch against Cody Rhodes

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/5): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Priest vs. Trick vs. Breakker vs. Dominik, Bayley vs. James vs. Rodriguez vs. Jayne in King & Queen of the Ring Qualifiers; Cody, Ripley appearances

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Brie Bella expresses disappointment over she and Paige not appearing in front of fans during WWE Smackdown in Europe