WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/5): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Priest/Trick/Breakker/Dominik & Bayley/James/Rodriguez/Jayne in King & Queen of the Ring Qualifiers; Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley appearances

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WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JUNE 5, 2026

BOLOGNA, ITALY AT UNIPOL ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: As of Friday morning, WrestleTix reported that 7,500-8,956 tickets were distributed headed into the show. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Coming off Clash of Italy last weekend, Smackdown remained there for the third ever Smackdown in the country, according to Michael Cole. Competitors were shown for the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring Tournament First Round matches that will take place tonight. As announcer Wade Barret was talking Gunther showed up and started destroying the announcers’ area. He stood on the table and declared that nothing would happen until he received justice for his controversial loss last Saturday when the referee failed to notice his leg was under the bottom rope when Cody Rhodes pinned him. He called Rhodes a cheater. The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes entered to massive cheers and the European brand of crowd karaoke.

Rhodes slowly walked to the ring, slapping hands and signing Funko pops along the way. He was dressed up for talking not battle. As Rhodes took his time, Gunther remained standing on the announce desk and yelled at him. After he finally got in the ring and soaked in the fans’ adulation, he told Gunther he was right about his foot being under the rope but questioned whether he’d ever been in a controversial match before. Rhodes made a strange “cold-blooded sausage maker” comparison. Rhodes offered a rematch to Gunther for tonight in Bologna. Cue Sami Zayn.

Zayn came out to another strong ovation, though it’s tough to tell if it’s his “ride-or-die fans” or simply the Pavlovian crowd response that has become such the rage these days. Zayn thanked them nonetheless and clearly identified them as his fans. They responded by chanting his name. Zayn said he was trying to let Rhodes and Gunther handle their business, but he couldn’t take it anymore. He said he understood how it felt to get screwed out of a title shot like Gunther, and that of course golden boy Rhodes who is always ready to fight. Zayn was upset that both had done him wrong. Gunther told Zayn to leave since this concerned the WWE Championship. Zayn agreed but rebutted that he did know what it was like to defeat Gunther for championships, which was a terrific comeback.

Rhodes asked if this Zayn was the “last real good guy” or the one who watched him get choked out. Zayn reminded Rhodes that he’d told Zayn that after he finished with Gunther he was going to teach him a lesson, and Zayn wondered when that was going to happen now. Gunther pushed Rhodes into Zayn and then locked Rhodes in the sleeper. Zayn pulled Gunther off and the three men brawled. Rhodes tried to dive through the ropes and Gunther pulled Zayn into it. Gunther laughed his way back up the ramp while Rhodes tried to apologize to Zayn, saying “it’s gone too far.” Zayn got up on his own and left Rhodes hanging with his hand outstretched.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A hot opening to the show. The Rhodes/Zayn dynamic remains the most compelling story on Smackdown. It appears they are setting up a Triple Threat match for the WWE Championship for some time soon, possibly at Night of Champions.)

– The Miz talked to Kit Wilson on the phone in the back somewhere. Wilson apologized for not being there and said it was because TSA wouldn’t let him through with his four emotional support cats. Meow. Miz said that NFL star Myles Garrett got traded from his beloved Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams was due to him being cursed. Miz said he was going to take care of it right now and he walked into Danhausen’s lab. Danhausen stopped Miz from looking under the sheet on his stretcher. He was wearing a bathrobe. Miz started knocking things down until he got shocked by a machine and fell down. Danhausen picked up a sandwich off the ground and ate it. Miz was still laying on the ground and Wilson was yelling from the phone.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Riveting. We should get the reveal of … presumably “Giant-hausen” soon. They’ve dragged it out just about enough.)

– Raquel Rodriguez entered for the opening tournament match, accompanied by the Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. The winner’s throne and crown were sitting on the stage. [c]

– Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis argued with Gunther outside the arena. Gunther complained about being disrespected and threatened legal action.

– The other grapplettes entered for the opening match of the evening.

(1) BAYLEY vs. KIANA JAMES (w/Giulia) vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ (w/Liv Morgan) vs. JACY JAYNE (w/Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid)- Queen of the Ring Tournament Match

Cole pointed out that the winner of this match would face Io Sky in the Semi-Finals. Everyone attacked Rodriguez early on with Bayley clotheslining her over the top to the floor. Bayley hit a quick Bayley-to-Belly suplex and got an early two-count on Jayne. James and Bayley traded pinfall attempts including a backslide for a two-count from James. Rodriguez came back in and wiped out everyone with a cross-body. [c]

All four women fought outside the ring with Jayne taking out Bayley and James with a somersault off the apron. Jayne rolled Bayley back into the ring and covered for a nearfall. Jayne kept control with kicks to the mid-section in the corner. She taunted the crowd which was received as expected. James snuck in and went for a roll-up but Jayne took her down with a shoulder block. James missed a shoulder in the corner and went hard into the post, while Rodriguez destroyed Jayne with a shoulder tackle and drove both Bayley and James into the corner. Rodriguez with a corkscrew splash and covered both women for another nearfall. Jayne hit a top rope hurricanrana on Bayley but Rodriguez was there to chokeslam them. James broke up the subsequent cover. [c]

Bayley hit her vintage top-rope elbow but again James broke up the pinfall attempt. James caught Bailey with the Dealbreaker and a standing moonsault for the one…two…kick out. ON the outside, Jayne sideswiped Giulia which angered James. James attempted to cover Bayley with her feet on the second rope but Jayne knocked them off. When James turned around Giulia was standing there, so she thought Giulia was the culprit. James yelled at her while Giulia plead innocence. Bayley hit the Roseplant on James, but Jayne then hit the Rolling Uncle forearm to take out Bayley. Rodriguez then laid out Jayne with a big boot and gave James a Tahana bomb. Rodriguez cockily covered James for the three count.

WINNER: Raquel Rodriguez by pinfall in 15:00. Rodriguez advanced in the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was very good match. I thought Jayne would win but wouldn’t have minded any of them. The Women’s division has a lot of depth right now.)

– After the match, Giulia tried to help James up but James was still mad. She said they were done and that Giulia would be nothing without her. Giulia had heard enough and attacked Giulia. The crowd cheered.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: When Giulia sported a new hairstyle I figured a turn was coming and she was clearly presented as the babyface here. I think she has a ton of potential so I’m hoping she can capitalize on this change. James should also do well if she can find a story to sink her teeth into.)

– Sami Zayn was upset so no water bottle was safe. He found his comatose confidante Johnny Gargano planking in the back and vented to him about Rhodes again finding a way to get the better of him. Nick Aldis walked up and told Zayn to stay out of Rhodes and Gunther’s business. Zayn was mad. Aldis said he had to leave to talk to someone. Zayn turned around and the recently-demasked Chad Gable was standing there. The crowd cheered. Aldis and Gable went into his office. [c]

(2) ROYCE KEYS vs. TALLA TONGA (w/Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga)

Keys looked to be about 6 inches shorter than Talla. Keys tried and failed to take Talla off his feet. Talla easily shoulder blocked Keys down but he was instantly back up. They traded strikes until Keys finally was able to clothesline Talla over the top to the floor as they went to a split screen. [c]

Keys tried to slam Talla but fell backwards into a nearfall on himself. Talla’s attack focused on the lower back. Talla missed a big boot in the corner. Keys sold the back and kept throwing clubbing blows. He went for another slam and failed again and sold the back. Keys finally knocked him off is feet with a tackle and then finally hit a powerslam. Keys took his straps down which prompted Solo and Tama to get on the apron. Keys took out Tama but when he got back in the ring Talla dropped him with a big boot. Talla chokeslammed him for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Talla Tonga by pinfall in 8:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was about a clean of a win a heel gets in WWE, which was surprising. We will see how they follow it up but it did Keys no favors. The plodding match was boring too.)

[HOUR TWO]

After the match, Solo ordered Tama and Talla to beat down Keys. R-Truth came out to “make the save”, as Barrett pointed out that Truth still wasn’t medically cleared. Truth immediately got beat up so Damian Priest came out to pull Truth out of the ring. Priest questioned again why he would try to save Keys. Priest took Truth away which left Keys to continue to get beat up by the MFT. Solo said it didn’t have to be like this but Keys didn’t listen.

– The Judgement Day celebrated Rodriguez’s big win in a stairwell. Morgan slipped up and talked about herself being Queen of the Ring, which Rodriguez caught but brushed off.

– A vignette for Finn Balor was shown since he was traded to Smackdown. In the video, he said he “wanted it all.” He will be in a King of the Ring Tournament match next week.

– Priest questioned Truth again in the back. Truth didn’t understand why he wouldn’t want to help Keys. Priest said he didn’t trust him. Priest also said he was focused on the King of the Ring and then Summerslam (presumably after he won and earned a title shot). The War Raiders, who just won the AAA World Tag Team Championships, walked up and Erik said they were ready to fight whenever they wanted to put their titles up against each other. Truth looked at them both and said, “I’ve never met either one of you before a day in my life.” The crowed laughed (so did I) and Truth left.

– The WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley came to the ring in street clothes to talk. She said she’d finally put Jade Cargill behind her. She pointed out that she had a sleeve on her knee because it got banged up in the match. The crowd made noises. Ripley mentioned that she had some unexpected help during the match. Charlotte Flair’s music played. Flair came out holding a microphone. Unlike Ripley, Flair was dressed for competition. Flair stopped and wooed in the middle of the ramp and did a walk and talk. Flair said she had Ripley’s back and that she respected her. She also said she’d enjoyed teaming with her lately and mentioned that they must have gotten tattoos together in Italy. However, Flair said she was a competitor at heart and a 14-time Women’s Champion and that she was going to win the Queen of the Ring and then challenge Ripley for her title at Summerslam. Ripley smiled. The United States Champion Tiffany Stratton came out next and expressed surprise that they would all be talking to each other without fighting. Stratton said she was here because she wanted to challenge Ripley too. Cue Jade Cargill who came out with her henchwomen Michin and B-Fab.

**As always I will point out that Michin didn’t have her pet kendo stick with her. I fear that when she joined up with Cargill she may have gotten rid of her beloved pet. I can only hope she found it a good, dry home with lots of wood to keep it company. I digress.**

Ahem, where were we. Oh right, Cargill said the three babyfaces looked stupid. She also called Alexa Bliss stupid which angered Flair. Cargill told Stratton to stay out of grown folks’ business. Cargill finished by saying she was coming now for what’s hers. The heels headed to the ring but Nick Aldis came out and told them to calm down. Flair proposed a tag team match with her and Stratton (since Ripley wasn’t cleared to compete) against Cargill and one of her “back-up dancers.” Aldis made that match for right now. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: To be clear, “right now” meant after a commercial break. I suppose either another match got bumped for this ad-hoc one? Or perhaps this talking segment had been allotted at least ten more minutes? Or mayyyyyybe Aldis books these interview segments hoping the grapplers will make their own matches or prompt him to make them? #prowrestlinglogic)

(3) CHARLOTTE FLAIR & TIFFANY STRATTON (w/Rhea Ripley) vs. JADE CARGILL & MICHIN (w/B-Fab)

Flair started off hot against Michin. She hit her “Devil’s Kiss” knockoff that doesn’t look like it would hurt. Stratton tagged in and walked into a Michin right hand. Stratton with dropkick and cover for a two-count. Cargill tagged in and hit a fallaway slam and running elbow in the corner, followed by a spinebuster that earned a nearfall. Flair tagged in and hit a top-rope crossbody on Michin followed by some gymnastics. Flair hit another cross-body, this time off the apron onto the floor. But when she turned back around Michin hit a suicide dive on her on the floor. [c]

Back from the break, and exhausted Flair hit a back suplex and tried to make a hot tag. Michin stopped her and after a Cargill cheap shot, Michin hit the Styles Clash. Stratton broke up the cover. Flair dodged a charge in the corner and finally made the mild tag. Stratton dropkicked Cargill off the apron and hit Michin with an Alabama Slam that got the crowd fired up. Stratton went up top to chants of “Tiffy Time” and hit a Swanton Bomb. Michin kicked out at two. Cargill tagged in but Stratton hit a stunner and covered for yet another two-count. Side note, my cat is loudly snoring even though the match isn’t half bad. Stratton was about to make a tag but Michin pulled Flair off the apron. Cargil hit a pump kick on Stratton, but Stratton countered the Jaded with a roll-up for a good nearfall. Stratton got her in position for the moonsault but Cargill quickly recovered and nailed her from behind. Cargill hit the Jaded and covered for the three count.

WINNERS: Jade Cargill and Michin via pinfall in 12:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was a pretty good match. Cargill continues to look better in the ring and is slowly chipping away at a lot of criticism. Stratton seems to also be finding her stride IN the ring after months of looking rusty or just off.)

– Fatal Influence was fuming in the back because Jacy Jayne lost earlier. She told Cathy Kelley that she was on a different level than them. She noticed something out of the camera’s view, which was Paige and Brie Bella in the middle of a photo shoot. The heels attacked them and were proud of themselves. [c]

(Quick plug: I created a comedy-drama comic series called BadWill about a thrift store that only sells the emotional leftovers of failed relationships. Think Goodwill but for breakups. If you’re curious you can grab a print copy of Episode 1 for $7.99 plus shipping or go digital for $4.99 at https://badwillcomic.com. I’d love to hear what you think!

– R-Truth and Royce Keys chatted in the back. Keys thanked him for his help. Truth also said that once you get to get to know “DP” you’re gonna love “DP.” Truth was worried that wasn’t PG. Moving on, Truth said they needed to take care of the MFT. Keys said that if Priest wanted an issue with him then he’d get it.

(4) CARMELO HAYES vs. RICKY SAINTS 52

This was the third contest between these two grapplers. Hayes won the first and the second was inconclusive. Saints attacked Hayes prior the bell ringing. The referee (rightfully) pulled Saints off and checked to make sure Hayes was ready before calling for the bell to start the match. Saints stayed aggressive with chops but Hayes recovered and chucked him to the floor. Hayes hit a somersault over the top rope to the floor and a frog splash back in the ring, still wearing his ring jacket. He covered and nearly got a quick win. Hayes finally took his jacket off while Saints bailed to regroup. Hayes hit a springboard clothesline and clotheslined Saints back to the ringside area. [c]

Saints took control with a bulldog and a cover for a two-count. Hayes leapt off the top but Saints caught him with a northern lights suplex. It didn’t keep Hayes down though as he came back with a DDT. Both men were down. They got up and traded yay/boo blows. There was good fast-paced action as Hayes hit the Dirty Diana for a nearfall and they traded pinfall predicaments. Saints hit the Revolution DDT for the one…two.kick out by Hayes. Cole said it was crunch time. Hayes hit the First 48 neckbreaker but Saints kicked out again. Hayes fired himself up and went up to the top. Saints hit the rope and crotched Hayes, who fell to ringside. The referee counted. Hayes was able to get in at the count of 9.5. Saint got mad at the referee. Saints countered a roll up and held the trunks for the one…two…three.

WINNER: Ricky Saints by pinfall in 10:00.

[HOUR THREE]

– Cathy Kelley interviewed Trick Williams in the back. He said he was entertained watching the “Siamese twins” fight over what he’s got, referring to Saints and Hayes. He said was going to win the King of the Ring. Bron Breakker walked up and got in his face. They said nothing.

– Tiffany Stratton was walking and selling a rib injury in the back. Chelsea Green said next time tell her she was going to go out to the ring and she’d go with her. Stratton came up with an excuse on the spot and said that she didn’t think she needed her, which Green interpreted as meaning she was protecting Green from injury. Green said she wanted Stratton to be there for her match tonight but Stratton said she’d be in the trainer’s room. [c]

– There was a Blake Monroe vignette where she said she was coming after Tiffany Stratton.

(5) LASH LEGEND (w/Nia Jax) vs. CHELSEA GREEN

Chelsea tried to run away but Legend caught her and threw her into the corner. She chopped Legend in the back then ran away to the floor. She saw Jax and ran back into the ring where Legend obliterated her. She splashed Green and covered but Green kicked out. Legend rag-dolled her and threw her outside the ring where Jax attacked her. A dizzy Green went for a sunset flip over the top rope but Legend found her balance and hit a big pump kick. Green somehow kicked out again. Legend missed a splash as Green attempted a rally with a baseball slide on Jax. Green pulled down the ropes way too early before Legend stumbled over them. Green hit a cross-body of the top to the floor on both Irresistible Forces. She went up top again and hit a missile dropkick in the ring and covered Legend for a two-count. Green wanted the Unprettier but Legend reversed into a Lash Extension. Legend covered for the easy win.

WINNER: Lash Legend by pinfall in 4:00.

– Royce Keys was icing his ribs. Solo Sikoa walked up and Keys yelled at him. Solo said that no one else wanted anything to do with him so Solo was the only “family” he had left. Keys said he busted his ass for years. Solo asked if anyone in the Bloodline every called him. Solo said he was the only one who did. Solo also said he was the one who brought Jacob Fatu, Tama, and Talla here and made them champions. He told Keys to think about it and stop being so difficult, or else he will make things difficult. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The more Solo presses it feels like Keys will eventually give in and join the MFT group. Considering Smackdown is desperate for heels I support it..)

– Fraxiom talked to the new AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix. He said they could have a title shot whenever they wanted one. Chad Gable walked up and asked for a moment with Fenix. He apologized for being a jerk to him a long time ago and for making a mockery of lucha libre. Fenix forgave him but reminded him that he wasn’t the only one that Gable offended.

– Nick Aldis caught up with Cody Rhodes out in the parking lot. Aldis said that Gunther and his lawyers were willing to accept Rhodes’s challenge for a rematch on one condition, which will be revealed next week on Smackdown. Rhodes set the title match for two weeks from now in Kansas City on Smackdown. Aldis agreed to it and they shook hands.

– Damian Priest entered for the main event. [c]

– The remaining competitors came out for the match. Mysterio was first, followed by Breakker, and then Williams.

(6) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. TRICK WILLIAMS vs. BRON BREAKKER vs. DOMINIK MYSTERIO (w/Liv Morgan) – King of the Ring Tournament Match

As soon as Trick got in the ring Breakker hit him with a German suplex. Breaker hit more German suplexes, then a big right hand on Mysterio. Breakker ran the ropes and hit a big clothesline on Priest. Breakker slid to the floor and took out Mysterio with a shoulder tackle, then jumped onto the announce table and yelled “who’s the man?” as they went to a split screen. [c]

The former Judgment Day allies worked together momentarily to take out Trick and Breakker. Then Mysterio tried to sneak attack but Priest caught him and laid him out. Priest and Breakker traded strikes and Priest hit leaping corner elbows then cleared the ring of everyone but Mysterio. The fans were behind Priest as he called for the big clothesline. Mysterio cut it off with a kick. Breakker hit his Breakken-steiner on Priest and covered but Mysterio broke it up. Mysterio wanted the three amigos but Breakker press slammed him and covered but this time Trick broke it up. Trick and Breakker squared off with Trick getting the better with a cyclone kick. Trick took out everyone including Priest with a neckbreaker. The crowd cheered for him now. Trick with a Bookend and cover on Breakker but Priest broke it up. Mysterio wanted a superplex on Priest but Trick took Mysterio onto his shoulders. Priest stood on the top rope and clapped Mysterio’s head. Breakker wanted another Breakken-steiner but Breaker and Trick hit Priest with a superplex instead. [c]

Priest hit Mysterio with the Razor’s Edge, prompting Morgan to distract the dumb referee. Breakker gorilla pressed Priest and hit a spinning side slam on Trick. Mysterio tried to rally with a dropkick. He called for a 619 but Priest punched him in the mouth. Breakker hit a spear on Mysterio and Trick hit Breaker with the Trick Shot, causing Breaker to roll out of the ring. Trick covered Priest but Mysterio pulled the referee out of the ring to prevent the count. Cole pointed out that there are no disqualifications in a Fatal Four-Way match (which is also dumb). Trick chopped Mysterio off the apron but then got sent to the floor himself by Breakker. Breakker clotheslined Trick from the apron through the announce table.

Back in the ring, Mysterio wanted a 619 but Priest clotheslined him and called for the South of Heaven. J.D. McDonagh came off the top rope and Priest caught him with a chokeslam instead. He went for one on Mysterio again but Liv Morgan gave him a low blow. That allowed Mysterio to hit the 619 and a frog splash. Mysterio covered and scored the big three count.

WINNER: Dominik Mysterio by pinfall in 17:00. Mysterio advanced in the King of the Ring Tournament.

After the match, Mysterio, Morgan, and McDonagh celebrated in the aisleway as the announcers sarcastically wished him luck against Oba Femi in the Semi-Finals.

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