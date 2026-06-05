FREE PODCAST 6/5 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Squash matches pros and cons, Savage, Kharma, next WWE PPV, Taker’s WWE role, ROH sale, Bischoff responds to TNA disappointment (178 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from May 25 and 26, 2011.

On the May 25, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, they discuss with live callers Randy Savage more in-depth and WWE’s video tribute, Monday’s Raw episode and what worked & didn’t work, Kharma’s storyline write-off and questions about why exactly she’s being written off, the usual Randy Savage-Vince McMahon rumors and what’s valid & what’s not, Undertaker’s likely new role in developmental scouting, WWE’s next PPV not having anything announced officially yet & potential D.C.-tie-ins, Ring of Honor’s sale & future, plus Live Events Center, McNeill Makes Fun Of Your iPPV, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they dove into a packed McNeill Mailbag for a variety of fun, interesting, and insightful questions.

Then on the May 26, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost Greg Parks, they discussed the JWC iPPV that Greg watched, then covered the day’s headlines and took live calls for an hour including WWE, TNA, and ROH topics, plus whatever happened to The Patriot. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed the pros and cons of squash matches returning to national cable shows.

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